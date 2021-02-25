Au Gratin Potatoes

Step 1: Preheat the oven to 450 F.

Step 2: In a skillet over medium heat, heat 3 tablespoons oil. Add 2 medium, sliced onions and saute until translucent. Add 1 tablespoon chopped garlic, stir and set aside off the heat.

Step 3: Place 2 cups cream in a heavy saucepan and bring to a boil over medium heat. Add a pinch of nutmeg and salt and pepper to taste; set aside.

Step 4: With a mandolin (or similar slicer), slice 3 large, peeled potatoes very thin.

Step 5: Take a 9-by-13-inch baking dish and butter it or spray it with no-stick cooking spray. Layer half the sliced potatoes in the casserole dish. Spread the sauteed onions on top. Layer with the remaining potatoes. Add the heavy cream, sprinkle with 2 tablespoons Parmesan cheese and bake for 45 minutes.