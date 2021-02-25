This dish is a nice compliment to your Easter or holiday meal, or any special gathering. Au gratin potatoes pair perfectly with ham, but also go well with chicken, pork and steak.
This recipe was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.
Notes
You need a mandolin or similar slicer to cut the potatoes and onions thin enough for this recipe.
Ingredients
- 3 Tablespoons oil
- 2 medium onions, thinly sliced
- 1 Tablespoon chopped garlic
- 2 Cups heavy cream
- Salt and fresh-ground black pepper, to taste
- Pinch nutmeg
- 3 large Idaho potatoes, peeled
- 2 Tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese
Directions
Step 1: Preheat the oven to 450 F.
Step 2: In a skillet over medium heat, heat 3 tablespoons oil. Add 2 medium, sliced onions and saute until translucent. Add 1 tablespoon chopped garlic, stir and set aside off the heat.
Step 3: Place 2 cups cream in a heavy saucepan and bring to a boil over medium heat. Add a pinch of nutmeg and salt and pepper to taste; set aside.
Step 4: With a mandolin (or similar slicer), slice 3 large, peeled potatoes very thin.
Step 5: Take a 9-by-13-inch baking dish and butter it or spray it with no-stick cooking spray. Layer half the sliced potatoes in the casserole dish. Spread the sauteed onions on top. Layer with the remaining potatoes. Add the heavy cream, sprinkle with 2 tablespoons Parmesan cheese and bake for 45 minutes.