New York's Aquavit is known for its exquisite take on Nordic cuisine. While their prix-fixe menu is often saved for a special night out, their bar menu offers more casual options like these comforting Swedish meatballs. Watch the video to follow along with Chef Emma Bengtsson as she gives tips for making meatballs that she learned from her own grandmother in Sweden.
Ingredients
For the meatballs
- 1 Pound ground beef
- 1 Pound ground pork
- 2 Ounces bread crumbs (preferably panko)
- 1 egg
- 2 Ounces cream
- 1 Ounce milk
- 2 Tablespoons mustard (dijon, coarse, or stone ground)
- 4 Tablespoons butter for searing
- 1 Teaspoon allspice
- Black pepper, to taste
- Salt, to taste
- 1 Tablespoon olive oil
For the cream sauce
- 1 quart veal stock
- 1 quart heavy cream
- 1 Tablespoon lingonberry jam
Directions
For the meatballs
Mix the cream, milk, bread crumbs, mustard and egg together and let soak for 5-10 minutes.
Mix with the ground meat with the spices, then add in mustard mixture. Mix well with your hands until fully incorporated.
To test the seasonings, fry a small sample in a pan and adjust to taste before rolling the rest of the meatballs.
Roll the meat into small balls around 1oz each and place on a baking paper.
Let them sit under plastic in the fridge for 1 hour before searing them. This will help them keep their shape.
Sear meaballs on medium heat in the olive oil until about halfway cooked. Then add butter to the pan and sear until the butter has browned and meatballs have cooked through.
Serve with cream sauce, pickled cucumbers and mashed potatoes, if desired.
For the cream sauce
Reduce veal stock to half, add heavy cream and reduce to a third.
Add lingonberries, keep reducing for 15 minutes.
Strain and season with salt and pepper.