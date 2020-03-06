Mix the cream, milk, bread crumbs, mustard and egg together and let soak for 5-10 minutes.

Mix with the ground meat with the spices, then add in mustard mixture. Mix well with your hands until fully incorporated.

To test the seasonings, fry a small sample in a pan and adjust to taste before rolling the rest of the meatballs.

Roll the meat into small balls around 1oz each and place on a baking paper.

Let them sit under plastic in the fridge for 1 hour before searing them. This will help them keep their shape.

Sear meaballs on medium heat in the olive oil until about halfway cooked. Then add butter to the pan and sear until the butter has browned and meatballs have cooked through.

Serve with cream sauce, pickled cucumbers and mashed potatoes, if desired.