  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Aquavit's Swedish Meatballs

March 6, 2020 | 2:21pm
Whip up some Michelin starred meatballs!
Aquavit's Swedish Meatballs
Jacqui Wedewer/The Daily Meal

Aquavit's Swedish Meatballs

New York's Aquavit is known for its exquisite take on Nordic cuisine. While their prix-fixe menu is often saved for a special night out, their bar menu offers more casual options like these comforting Swedish meatballs. Watch the video to follow along with Chef Emma Bengtsson as she gives tips for making meatballs that she learned from her own grandmother in Sweden.

Ready in
1 h
30 m
(prepare time)
30 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
1148
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

For the meatballs

  • 1 Pound ground beef
  • 1 Pound ground pork
  • 2 Ounces bread crumbs (preferably panko)
  • 1 egg
  • 2 Ounces cream
  • 1 Ounce milk
  • 2 Tablespoons mustard (dijon, coarse, or stone ground)
  • 4 Tablespoons butter for searing
  • 1 Teaspoon allspice
  • Black pepper, to taste
  • Salt, to taste
  • 1 Tablespoon olive oil

For the cream sauce

  • 1 quart veal stock
  • 1 quart heavy cream
  • 1 Tablespoon lingonberry jam

Directions

For the meatballs

Mix the cream, milk, bread crumbs, mustard and egg together and let soak for 5-10 minutes.

Mix with the ground meat with the spices, then add in mustard mixture. Mix well with your hands until fully incorporated.

To test the seasonings, fry a small sample in a pan and adjust to taste before rolling the rest of the meatballs.

Roll the meat into small balls around 1oz each and place on a baking paper.

Let them sit under plastic in the fridge for 1 hour before searing them. This will help them keep their shape. 

Sear meaballs on medium heat in the olive oil until about halfway cooked. Then add butter to the pan and sear until the butter has browned and meatballs have cooked through.

Serve with cream sauce, pickled cucumbers and mashed potatoes, if desired. 

For the cream sauce

Reduce veal stock to half, add heavy cream and reduce to a third.

Add lingonberries, keep reducing for 15 minutes.

Strain and season with salt and pepper.

Nutritional Facts
Servings6
Calories Per Serving1148
Total Fat105g100%
Sugar8gN/A
Saturated56g100%
Cholesterol386mg100%
Protein35g70%
Carbs18g6%
Vitamin A776µg86%
Vitamin B123µg100%
Vitamin B60.7mg53.9%
Vitamin C2mg2%
Vitamin D62IU100%
Vitamin E3mg17%
Vitamin K12µg10%
Calcium189mg19%
Fiber1g5%
Folate (food)26µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)39µg10%
Folic acid8µgN/A
Iron3mg19%
Magnesium61mg15%
Monounsaturated36gN/A
Niacin (B3)9mg54%
Phosphorus451mg64%
Polyunsaturated5gN/A
Potassium915mg19%
Riboflavin (B2)0.7mg54.9%
Sodium1216mg51%
Sugars, added2gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.8mg65.3%
Trans1gN/A
Water361gN/A
Zinc6mg53%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
Aquavit
best recipes
swedish meatballs
michelin star chef