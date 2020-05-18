Apricot Glazed Grilled Chicken Wings

Season wings with salt. Heat grill to medium high.

In the bowl of a food processor (small if available), combine preserves, garlic, ginger, soy sauce, red pepper flakes, lime juice, vinegar, and cumin process until smooth. Add chives.

Place wings on the grill and cook for 8-10 minutes. Turn, and grill for another 5-6 minutes. With a pastry brush or spoon, brush the sauce on the wings. Cook for about 1 minute, and turn. Repeat on other side of wings. Cook for another 1 minute. Wings should register 170º F when tested with an instant read thermometer.

Serve the wings garnished with lime wedges.