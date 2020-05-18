Apricot Glazed Grilled Chicken Wings

Apricot perserves and soy sauce blend together for a sweet and salty wing sauce.
Ingredients
- 4 Pounds chicken wings, tips removed, and cut at the joint
- 1 Teaspoon kosher salt
- 3/4 Cups apricot preserves
- 2 garlic cloves, mashed
- 1 Tablespoon chopped fresh ginger
- 1/4 Cup soy sauce
- 1/2 Teaspoon red pepper flakes
- Juice from one lime, about 2 tablespoons
- 1 Tablespoon balsamic vinegar
- 1/2 Teaspoon cumin
- 2 Tablespoons chopped chives
- Fresh lime wedges, for garnish
Directions
Season wings with salt. Heat grill to medium high.
In the bowl of a food processor (small if available), combine preserves, garlic, ginger, soy sauce, red pepper flakes, lime juice, vinegar, and cumin process until smooth. Add chives.
Place wings on the grill and cook for 8-10 minutes. Turn, and grill for another 5-6 minutes. With a pastry brush or spoon, brush the sauce on the wings. Cook for about 1 minute, and turn. Repeat on other side of wings. Cook for another 1 minute. Wings should register 170º F when tested with an instant read thermometer.
Serve the wings garnished with lime wedges.
Servings4
Calories Per Serving1034
Total Fat60g92%
Sugar27gN/A
Saturated18g92%
Cholesterol503mg100%
Protein82g100%
Carbs43g14%
Vitamin A52µg6%
Vitamin B121µg47%
Vitamin B62mg100%
Vitamin C12mg13%
Vitamin D0.5µg3%
Vitamin E3mg20%
Vitamin K21µg17%
Calcium81mg8%
Fiber0.9g3.7%
Folate (food)38µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)38µg9%
Iron3mg17%
Magnesium91mg22%
Monounsaturated28gN/A
Niacin (B3)26mg100%
Phosphorus595mg85%
Polyunsaturated13gN/A
Potassium1008mg21%
Riboflavin (B2)0.5mg39.7%
Sodium1291mg54%
Sugars, added26gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.3mg21.8%
Trans0.3gN/A
Water367gN/A
Zinc6mg52%
