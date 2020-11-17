Apple Gingerbread Crumble

In a large bowl, combine sugar, cinnamon, and flour.

Peel and quarter apples.

Cut each quarter crosswise into 8 slices.

Toss sliced apples in sugar mixture to prevent browning of apples.

Add vanilla.

Arrange apple filling into ramekins. (It is essential that the filling is well pressed into the ramekins and hugely domed as apples sink down as they bake.)

Melt butter and pour equally over apple filling.

Wrap each ramekin with aluminum foil ensuring that apples are well covered.

Cut a 1/4-inch hole in the center of foil for steam to escape.

Place in oven and bake for 45-55 minutes until the filling is bubbly.

Total baking time will depend on the thickness of ramekins.

Meanwhile, break the gingerbread cookie slab into chunks and set aside.

Remove ramekins from oven and remove foil.

Top with gingerbread chunks and sprinkle with powdered sugar.

Serve warm or cold.