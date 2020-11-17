  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Apple Gingerbread Crumble

November 17, 2020 | 4:30pm
Cookie crumbles with a fresh fruity filling
Courtesy of Imperial Sugar

This crumble comes with tasty Granny Smith and Golden Delicious apple filling topped with gingerbread cookie chunks. Have this dessert on your dining table during the holidays.

Recipe courtesy of Imperial Sugar

Ready in
1 h 51 m
45 m
(prepare time)
1 h 6 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
582
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

For the gingerbread

  • 6 Tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1/2 Cup well-packed dark brown sugar
  • 1/4 Cup molasses or honey
  • 1 large egg white
  • 1/2 Teaspoon salt
  • 2 Teaspoons ground ginger
  • 2 Teaspoons cinnamon
  • 1/8 Teaspoon cloves
  • 1 3/4 Cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/4 Teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/2 Teaspoon baking powder

For the apple filling

  • 1/2 Cup sugar
  • 2 Teaspoons cinnamon
  • 1 Tablespoon all-purpose flour
  • 3 Granny Smith apples
  • 3 Golden Delicious apples
  • 2 Teaspoons vanilla extract
  • 4 Tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 2 Tablespoons powdered sugar

Directions

For the gingerbread

Preheat oven to 350°F.

In a small saucepan melt butter and remove from heat.

Pour it into a bowl large enough to hold all gingerbread ingredients.

Add brown sugar and molasses.

Stir to combine.

Add egg whites, salt, ginger, cinnamon and cloves and combine well.

Sift together flour, baking soda, and baking powder and add to above.

Press (the sticky) dough 1/4-inch-thick on a parchment-lined cookie sheet.

Place in oven and bake for approximately 12 minutes or until fragrant and the center of cookie slab feels slightly firm.

Set aside.

For the apple filling

In a large bowl, combine sugar, cinnamon, and flour.

Peel and quarter apples.

Cut each quarter crosswise into 8 slices.

Toss sliced apples in sugar mixture to prevent browning of apples.

Add vanilla.

Arrange apple filling into ramekins. (It is essential that the filling is well pressed into the ramekins and hugely domed as apples sink down as they bake.)

Melt butter and pour equally over apple filling.

Wrap each ramekin with aluminum foil ensuring that apples are well covered.

Cut a 1/4-inch hole in the center of foil for steam to escape.

Place in oven and bake for 45-55 minutes until the filling is bubbly.

Total baking time will depend on the thickness of ramekins.

Meanwhile, break the gingerbread cookie slab into chunks and set aside.

Remove ramekins from oven and remove foil.

Top with gingerbread chunks and sprinkle with powdered sugar.

Serve warm or cold.

Nutritional Facts
Servings6
Calories Per Serving582
Total Fat20g31%
Sugar59gN/A
Saturated12g61%
Cholesterol51mg17%
Protein5g11%
Carbs96g32%
Vitamin A169µg19%
Vitamin B60.2mg15.4%
Vitamin D0.4µg2.4%
Vitamin E1mg6.6%
Vitamin K7µg6%
Calcium107mg11%
Fiber7g26%
Folate (food)17µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)111µg28%
Folic acid58µgN/A
Iron3mg17%
Magnesium56mg13%
Monounsaturated5gN/A
Niacin (B3)3mg17%
Phosphorus111mg16%
Polyunsaturated0.9gN/A
Potassium485mg10%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg20.8%
Sodium301mg13%
Sugars, added41gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.3mg28%
Trans0.8gN/A
Water166gN/A
Zinc0.5mg4.2%
