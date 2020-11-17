Apple Gingerbread Crumble

This crumble comes with tasty Granny Smith and Golden Delicious apple filling topped with gingerbread cookie chunks. Have this dessert on your dining table during the holidays.
Ingredients
For the gingerbread
- 6 Tablespoons unsalted butter
- 1/2 Cup well-packed dark brown sugar
- 1/4 Cup molasses or honey
- 1 large egg white
- 1/2 Teaspoon salt
- 2 Teaspoons ground ginger
- 2 Teaspoons cinnamon
- 1/8 Teaspoon cloves
- 1 3/4 Cup all-purpose flour
- 1/4 Teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 Teaspoon baking powder
For the apple filling
- 1/2 Cup sugar
- 2 Teaspoons cinnamon
- 1 Tablespoon all-purpose flour
- 3 Granny Smith apples
- 3 Golden Delicious apples
- 2 Teaspoons vanilla extract
- 4 Tablespoons unsalted butter
- 2 Tablespoons powdered sugar
Directions
For the gingerbread
Preheat oven to 350°F.
In a small saucepan melt butter and remove from heat.
Pour it into a bowl large enough to hold all gingerbread ingredients.
Add brown sugar and molasses.
Stir to combine.
Add egg whites, salt, ginger, cinnamon and cloves and combine well.
Sift together flour, baking soda, and baking powder and add to above.
Press (the sticky) dough 1/4-inch-thick on a parchment-lined cookie sheet.
Place in oven and bake for approximately 12 minutes or until fragrant and the center of cookie slab feels slightly firm.
Set aside.
For the apple filling
In a large bowl, combine sugar, cinnamon, and flour.
Peel and quarter apples.
Cut each quarter crosswise into 8 slices.
Toss sliced apples in sugar mixture to prevent browning of apples.
Add vanilla.
Arrange apple filling into ramekins. (It is essential that the filling is well pressed into the ramekins and hugely domed as apples sink down as they bake.)
Melt butter and pour equally over apple filling.
Wrap each ramekin with aluminum foil ensuring that apples are well covered.
Cut a 1/4-inch hole in the center of foil for steam to escape.
Place in oven and bake for 45-55 minutes until the filling is bubbly.
Total baking time will depend on the thickness of ramekins.
Meanwhile, break the gingerbread cookie slab into chunks and set aside.
Remove ramekins from oven and remove foil.
Top with gingerbread chunks and sprinkle with powdered sugar.
Serve warm or cold.