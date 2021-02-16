Apple Cheddar Scones With Hard Cider and Whiskey Glaze

Step 1: Heat oven to 400 F. In a large bowl, whisk 3 cups flour, 1/2 cup sugar, 3 teaspoons baking powder and 1 teaspoon kosher salt to combine.

Step 2: Cut 1 1/2 sticks cubed, unsalted butter into the dry mixture until you have a mix that resembles coarse breadcrumbs. Add 7 ounces grated cheddar cheese and 4 ounces chopped dried apple into the mix until well combined.

Step 3: In a separate bowl, beat two eggs with 1 cup heavy cream until combined; stir into the dry mix, blending and kneading just until you have a cohesive dough and there are no dry streaks of flour left. Be careful not to over mix or the scones will become tough.

Step 4: On a lightly floured board with a floured rolling pin, roll the dough into a rectangle about 8 inches wide and 10 inches long, which should be approximately 1 inch thick.

Step 5: Using a bench scraper or knife, cut into 12 squares measuring 3-by-3 inches. If you want smaller scones, cut each square on the bias into two triangles. You can also cut these out with round cutters of any size you like — just adjust baking time accordingly. If you prefer a traditional wedge look, divide your dough in half, then pat each portion into a circle about an inch thick, and cut each into 6 wedges.

Step 6: Arrange the scones about 2 inches apart on parchment-lined baking sheets. Chill uncovered in the fridge for at least 30 minutes or up to 3 hours, or cover and chill for up to two days.

Step 7: Just before baking, beat the remaining 1 egg with 1 tablespoon of water, and brush the egg wash over the scones, then lightly sprinkle with 1 1/2 tablespoons demerara sugar. Bake until the scones are lightly golden-brown and firm to the touch, about 15 to 20 minutes. (Every oven is different, so start checking at 15 minutes and be sure to turn the pan about halfway through baking if you know your oven heats unevenly.) Let cool on the pan on a rack for at least 20 minutes before glazing (see recipe below).

Step 8: Serve scones with clotted cream or unsweetened whipped cream, and apple butter.