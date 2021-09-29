  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Apple Bread Pudding

September 29, 2021
Use up all those extra apples in this comforting dessert
Apple Bread Pudding recipe - The Daily Meal
mtreasure/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Serve this decadent dessert warm with vanilla ice cream over the top. It's the perfect autumn treat (and a great way to use up all those apples from the trip to the apple orchard).

This recipe is by Lillian Bella of Chester, Connecticut and was originally published in the Hartford Courant.

Ready in
1 h
15 m
(prepare time)
45 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
276
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 2 Tablespoons butter, softened
  • 1/2 loaf (8 ounces) French bread, cut into 1/2 inch slices
  • 2 small McIntosh apples, cored, peeled and thinly sliced
  • 1/3 Cup raisins
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 Cup milk (or equal parts evaporated milk and water)
  • 1/3 Cup maple syrup
  • 1/2 Teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/8 Teaspoon salt

Directions

Step 1: Preheat oven to 350 F. Coat a 1 1/2 quart casserole dish with nonstick cooking spray.

Step 2: Spread 2 tablespoons softened butter on one side of each bread slice (from 1/2 loaf (8-ounces) French bread, cut into 1/2 inch slices).

Step 3: Arrange the bread slices butter side up in the casserole dish. Alternate bread slices with apple slices (from 2 small thinly-sliced McIntosh apples) and 1/3 cup raisins.

Step 4: In a medium bowl, beat together 2 eggs, 1 cup milk (or equal parts evaporated milk and water), 1/3 cup maple syrup, 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon and 1/8 teaspoon salt. Beat together until well combined.

Step 5: Pour over bread mixture. Press the bread down into the milk mixture with a fork.

Step 6: Bake for 45 to 50 minutes, or until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean.

