Step 1: Preheat oven to 350 F. Coat a 1 1/2 quart casserole dish with nonstick cooking spray.

Step 2: Spread 2 tablespoons softened butter on one side of each bread slice (from 1/2 loaf (8-ounces) French bread, cut into 1/2 inch slices).

Step 3: Arrange the bread slices butter side up in the casserole dish. Alternate bread slices with apple slices (from 2 small thinly-sliced McIntosh apples) and 1/3 cup raisins.

Step 4: In a medium bowl, beat together 2 eggs, 1 cup milk (or equal parts evaporated milk and water), 1/3 cup maple syrup, 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon and 1/8 teaspoon salt. Beat together until well combined.

Step 5: Pour over bread mixture. Press the bread down into the milk mixture with a fork.

Step 6: Bake for 45 to 50 minutes, or until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean.