Pakoras are one of India's most popular snacks. It typically involves a mixture of different vegetables all bound together with spices and gram flour, which is also known as chickpea flour. “Aloo” means potato, and these aloo pakoras are basically Indian french fries.
Recipe courtesy of Hari Ghotra.
Ingredients
- 1 potato
- 100 Grams chickpea flour
- 1 Tablespoon rice flour
- salt to taste
- 1/2 Teaspoon cumin seeds
- 1/2 Teaspoon carom seeds
- 1 Tablespoon grated ginger
- 1 Teaspoon garam masala powder
- Pinch of fresh chopped cilantro
- 2/3-3/4 Cups water
- Optional chaat masala powder for spinkling
Directions
Mix all the dry ingredients with water and check the seasoning, adjust if needed.
Peel and slice the potatoes thinly in rounds.
Heat oil for frying in a kadai or pan.
Dip each potato, slice in the batter and place it gently in hot oil - fry aloo pakoras until they are golden and crisp.
Remove with a slotted spoon and drain on paper towels to remove excess oil.
Repeat with the remaining aloo, cooking in batches.
Sprinkle with some chaat masala powder and serve with mint chutney or any dipping sauce you like.