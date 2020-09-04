Mix all the dry ingredients with water and check the seasoning, adjust if needed.

Peel and slice the potatoes thinly in rounds.

Heat oil for frying in a kadai or pan.

Dip each potato, slice in the batter and place it gently in hot oil - fry aloo pakoras until they are golden and crisp.

Remove with a slotted spoon and drain on paper towels to remove excess oil.

Repeat with the remaining aloo, cooking in batches.

Sprinkle with some chaat masala powder and serve with mint chutney or any dipping sauce you like.