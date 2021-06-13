This rich, moist almond cake is endlessly adaptable and will keep well for several days at room temperature. Serve it for dessert one night, and if there is any left over, it will be a welcome treat for breakfast or tea the next day. It can be served simply, with a dusting of powdered sugar, or with an almond glaze or a chocolate sauce. Fresh peaches or berries would also be natural accompaniments.
This recipe is adapted from "Chez Panisse Desserts" by Lindsay Shere (Random House, 1994) and was originally published in The Baltimore Sun.
Ingredients
- 1 1/3 cups sugar
- 8 Ounces almond paste
- 3/4 Cups plus 1/4 cup flour
- 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
- 3/4 Teaspoons salt
- 1 Cup (8 ounces) unsalted butter, at room temperature, cubed
- 1 Teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 Teaspoon almond extract
- 6 large eggs, room temperature
Directions
Step 1: Preheat oven to 325 F. Grease a 9- or 10-inch cake or springform pan with butter, dust it with flour and tap out any excess. Line the bottom of the pan with a round of parchment paper.
Step 2: In the bowl of a food processor, grind 1 1/3 cups sugar, 8 ounces almond paste, and 1/4 cup flour until the almond paste is fine and the mixture resembles sand. In a separate small bowl, whisk together the remaining 3/4 cup of flour, 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder and 3/4 teaspoon salt.
Step 3: Once the almond paste is completely broken up, add 1 cup (8 ounces) cubed, unsalted, room-temperature butter, 1 teaspoon vanilla extract and 1 teaspoon almond extract. Process until the batter is smooth and fluffy.
Step 4: Add 6 large, room-temperature eggs, one at a time, processing a bit before the next addition. (You may wish to open the machine and scrape the sides down to make sure the eggs are fully mixed.) After you add all the eggs, the mixture may look curdled. Don't worry; it'll come back together after the next step.
Step 5: Add half the flour mixture and pulse the machine a few times, then add the rest, pulsing the machine until the dry ingredients are just incorporated (do not overmix). You can also transfer the batter to a bowl and mix the dry ingredients in, which ensures the dry ingredients are incorporated evenly and you don't over-beat them.
Step 6: Scrape the batter into the prepared cake pan and bake for 65 minutes, or until the top is deep brown and feels set when you press the center.
Step 7: Remove the cake from the oven and run a sharp or serrated knife around the perimeter, loosening the cake from the sides of the pan. Let the cake cool completely in the pan. Once cool, tap the cake out of the pan, remove the parchment paper and set on a cake plate until ready to serve.