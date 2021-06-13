Step 1: Preheat oven to 325 F. Grease a 9- or 10-inch cake or springform pan with butter, dust it with flour and tap out any excess. Line the bottom of the pan with a round of parchment paper.



Step 2: In the bowl of a food processor, grind 1 1/3 cups sugar, 8 ounces almond paste, and 1/4 cup flour until the almond paste is fine and the mixture resembles sand. In a separate small bowl, whisk together the remaining 3/4 cup of flour, 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder and 3/4 teaspoon salt.



Step 3: Once the almond paste is completely broken up, add 1 cup (8 ounces) cubed, unsalted, room-temperature butter, 1 teaspoon vanilla extract and 1 teaspoon almond extract. Process until the batter is smooth and fluffy.

Step 4: Add 6 large, room-temperature eggs, one at a time, processing a bit before the next addition. (You may wish to open the machine and scrape the sides down to make sure the eggs are fully mixed.) After you add all the eggs, the mixture may look curdled. Don't worry; it'll come back together after the next step.

Step 5: Add half the flour mixture and pulse the machine a few times, then add the rest, pulsing the machine until the dry ingredients are just incorporated (do not overmix). You can also transfer the batter to a bowl and mix the dry ingredients in, which ensures the dry ingredients are incorporated evenly and you don't over-beat them.



Step 6: Scrape the batter into the prepared cake pan and bake for 65 minutes, or until the top is deep brown and feels set when you press the center.



Step 7: Remove the cake from the oven and run a sharp or serrated knife around the perimeter, loosening the cake from the sides of the pan. Let the cake cool completely in the pan. Once cool, tap the cake out of the pan, remove the parchment paper and set on a cake plate until ready to serve.