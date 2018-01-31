  1. Home
Almond Breeze Cuban Plantain Nachos
Jan 31, 2018 | 7:02 pm
Almond Breeze Cuban Plantain Nachos

This Almond Breeze Cuban Plantain Nachos recipe is delicious and easy to make. Plus the cheese sauce is thickened with almond milk, which makes for a lighter but still tasty topping to your dish. 

4
Servings
231
Calories Per Serving
Notes

Note: Sauce may be prepared several days ahead stored tightly covered in the refrigerator. Thin with additional Blue Diamond Unsweetened Original Almond Breeze as needed.

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 5 minutes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 Cup Shredded Swiss Cheese
  • 1/3 Cup Shredded Monterey Jack Cheese
  • 1/3 Cup Shredded Sharp Cheddar Cheese
  • 1 Tablespoon Cornstarch
  • 1 Cup Blue Diamond Unsweetened Original Almond Breeze
  • 2 Tablespoons Finely chopped pickled jalapeno peppers
  • 1 Tablespoon pickled jalapeno pepper jar juice
  • 1 Teaspoon Onion powder
  • 1 1/4 Teaspoon Tajin Clasico Seasoning, divided
  • 1/2 Cup Refried beans
  • 6 Ounces Roast plantain chip (1 bag)
  • Fresh pico de gallo

Directions

Toss cheeses with cornstarch in a medium bowl. Bring Blue Diamond Unsweetened Original Almond Breeze, pickled jalapeno peppers and juice, onion powder and 1 teaspoon Tajin seasoning to a simmer in a medium saucepan. Reduce heat to low and add cheese a small handful at a time whisking constantly. Cook over low heat for 1 minute more, whisking until smooth.

Microwave black beans and normal">remaining 1/4 teaspoon Tajin Seasoning in a small bowl for 30 seconds or until hot, adding a little Breeze to thin if necessary.

Place half the plantain chips into four 1 1/2 cup bowls or plates. Spoon half the beans over the chips, then top with half the cheese sauce. Repeat layers and top with pico de gallo.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
8g
11%
Sugar
4g
4%
Saturated Fat
3g
13%
Cholesterol
47mg
16%
Carbohydrate, by difference
21g
16%
Protein
19g
41%
Vitamin A, RAE
41µg
6%
Vitamin B-12
2µg
83%
Vitamin C, total ascorbic acid
10mg
13%
Vitamin K (phylloquinone)
4µg
4%
Calcium, Ca
252mg
25%
Choline, total
50mg
12%
Fiber, total dietary
2g
8%
Folate, total
35µg
9%
Iron, Fe
3mg
17%
Magnesium, Mg
31mg
10%
Niacin
4mg
29%
Pantothenic acid
1mg
20%
Phosphorus, P
354mg
51%
Selenium, Se
20µg
36%
Sodium, Na
531mg
35%
Vitamin D (D2 + D3)
1µg
7%
Water
123g
5%
Zinc, Zn
5mg
63%
