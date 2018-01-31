Almond Breeze Cuban Plantain Nachos

Toss cheeses with cornstarch in a medium bowl. Bring Blue Diamond Unsweetened Original Almond Breeze, pickled jalapeno peppers and juice, onion powder and 1 teaspoon Tajin seasoning to a simmer in a medium saucepan. Reduce heat to low and add cheese a small handful at a time whisking constantly. Cook over low heat for 1 minute more, whisking until smooth.

Microwave black beans and remaining 1/4 teaspoon Tajin Seasoning in a small bowl for 30 seconds or until hot, adding a little Breeze to thin if necessary.

Place half the plantain chips into four 1 1/2 cup bowls or plates. Spoon half the beans over the chips, then top with half the cheese sauce. Repeat layers and top with pico de gallo.