This Almond Breeze Cuban Plantain Nachos recipe is delicious and easy to make. Plus the cheese sauce is thickened with almond milk, which makes for a lighter but still tasty topping to your dish.
Note: Sauce may be prepared several days ahead stored tightly covered in the refrigerator. Thin with additional Blue Diamond Unsweetened Original Almond Breeze as needed.
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 5 minutes
Toss cheeses with cornstarch in a medium bowl. Bring Blue Diamond Unsweetened Original Almond Breeze, pickled jalapeno peppers and juice, onion powder and 1 teaspoon Tajin seasoning to a simmer in a medium saucepan. Reduce heat to low and add cheese a small handful at a time whisking constantly. Cook over low heat for 1 minute more, whisking until smooth.
Microwave black beans and normal">remaining 1/4 teaspoon Tajin Seasoning in a small bowl for 30 seconds or until hot, adding a little Breeze to thin if necessary.
Place half the plantain chips into four 1 1/2 cup bowls or plates. Spoon half the beans over the chips, then top with half the cheese sauce. Repeat layers and top with pico de gallo.