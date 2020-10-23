Alexandra's couture Halloween doughnuts

Plan ahead. It's best to start with paper and a pencil and draw out what you want to do. That way, you don’t have to start over so many times on your real doughnuts. Draw a circle on the paper and sketch out what colors, decorations and flavors you want to see.

Once you have your tools, inspo board and doughnuts ready to decorate, you’re good to go. Make your icings ahead of time, get your chocolate melted and in a piping bag and get all the ingredients out so they’re ready to use. Icing dries so quickly, so when you dip your first doughnut, you want to have the toppings close and ready to be used.