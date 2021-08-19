Finding a recipe the whole family will love can be tricky, but this air fryer coconut tofu fits the bill. For kids, the crispy, salty-sweet cubes make great finger food alongside some rice, a veggie and mango slices. Adults can create a rice bowl with coconut tofu, pickled cucumbers and carrots, acovado, mango, fresh herbs and sriracha. It's great for meal prepping too since the leftovers make great office lunches to enjoy throughout the week.
Notes
This same recipe can be used with cauliflower florets instead of tofu.
This recipe can easily be doubled if you have more mouths to feed or want leftovers.
Cooking times and temperatures may vary depending on your air fryer model.
Ingredients
- 1 Pound extra firm tofu
- 1 Cup panko
- 1 Cup sweetened shredded coconut
- 2 Teaspoons kosher salt
- 2 large eggs, whisked
- Cooking spray
Directions
Step 1: Cut the tofu lengthwise through the middle so you have two equal squares. Put on a clean dishtowel, top with another clean towel and pile on a cast iron pan or something else heavy to help press the water out of the tofu. Press for at least 30 minutes, preferably longer. (If you are short on time you can skip this step, especially if using extra firm tofu, but it helps the tofu get nice and crispy.)
Step 2: In a shallow bowl, mix together 1 cup panko, 1 cup shredded coconut and 2 teaspoons salt.
Step 3: Put the 2 whisked eggs in a separate bowl.
Step 4: Working in batches, dip the pieces of tofu into the egg and then into the coconut-panko mixture. Toss and press so the breading sticks to all sides of the tofu cubes. Transfer to an air fryer basket.
Step 5: Generously spray the breaded tofu with cooking spray.
Step 5: Air fry at 375F for 6 minutes. Flip and air fry at 375F for another 2 minutes. Remove from the air fryer and serve.