Step 1: Cut the tofu lengthwise through the middle so you have two equal squares. Put on a clean dishtowel, top with another clean towel and pile on a cast iron pan or something else heavy to help press the water out of the tofu. Press for at least 30 minutes, preferably longer. (If you are short on time you can skip this step, especially if using extra firm tofu, but it helps the tofu get nice and crispy.)

Step 2: In a shallow bowl, mix together 1 cup panko, 1 cup shredded coconut and 2 teaspoons salt.

Step 3: Put the 2 whisked eggs in a separate bowl.

Step 4: Working in batches, dip the pieces of tofu into the egg and then into the coconut-panko mixture. Toss and press so the breading sticks to all sides of the tofu cubes. Transfer to an air fryer basket.

Step 5: Generously spray the breaded tofu with cooking spray.

Step 5: Air fry at 375F for 6 minutes. Flip and air fry at 375F for another 2 minutes. Remove from the air fryer and serve.