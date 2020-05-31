Watermelon Slushies

On large plate, spread 5 cups of watermelon pieces into single layer. Place in freezer and freeze until firm, about 2 hours.

Add lime juice, simple syrup, salt, and remaining 5 cups unfrozen watermelon to a blender jar.

Place lid on top of the blender and hold the lid firmly in place with folded dish towel. Turn on the blender and process until smooth, about 30 seconds. Then stop the blender.

Add frozen watermelon pieces to the blender. Replace lid on top of the blender and hold the lid firmly in place with a folded dish towel.

Turn on blender and process until thick and slushy, and no large chunks remain, about 30 to 60 seconds. Stop blender.

Pour into glasses. Serve immediately