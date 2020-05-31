  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Watermelon Slushies

May 31, 2020 | 12:32pm
Refreshing for a hot summer day
Courtesy of America's Test Kitchen: The Complete Summer Cookbook

Looking for a refreshing drink to cool off in the summer heat? This recipe is easy and fun to make with the family. 

Ready in
2 h 15 m
2 h
(prepare time)
15 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
59
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 5 Cups 1-inch seedless watermelon pieces
  • 1/4 Cup lime juice, squeezed from 2 limes
  • 2 Tablespoons simple syrup
  • 1/8 Teaspoon salt

Directions

On large plate, spread 5 cups of watermelon pieces into single layer. Place in freezer and freeze until firm, about 2 hours.

Add lime juice, simple syrup, salt, and remaining 5 cups unfrozen watermelon to a blender jar.

Place lid on top of the blender and hold the lid firmly in place with folded dish towel. Turn on the blender and process until smooth, about 30 seconds. Then stop the blender.

Add frozen watermelon pieces to the blender. Replace lid on top of the blender and hold the lid firmly in place with a folded dish towel.

Turn on blender and process until thick and slushy, and no large chunks remain, about 30 to 60 seconds. Stop blender.

Pour into glasses. Serve immediately

Nutritional Facts
Servings6
Calories Per Serving59
Total Fat0.2g0.3%
Sugar13gN/A
Protein0.8g1.7%
Carbs15g5%
Vitamin A36µg4%
Vitamin C13mg15%
Vitamin K0.2µg0.2%
Calcium11mg1%
Fiber0.6g2.2%
Folate (food)5µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)5µg1%
Iron0.6mg3.1%
Magnesium14mg3%
Niacin (B3)0.2mg1.6%
Phosphorus16mg2%
Potassium160mg3%
Sodium54mg2%
Sugars, added5gN/A
Water128gN/A
Zinc0.1mg1.4%
