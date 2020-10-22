  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Sugar Rimmed Margarita Cookies

October 22, 2020 | 3:20pm
This cookie mimics a glass of margarita
Sugar Rimmed Margarita Cookies
Courtesy of McCormick

These cookies are reminiscent of a margarita. This recipe uses orange extract, grated lime peel and sage as well as a sugar tequila glaze.

Recipe courtesy of McCormick

Ready in
27 m
15 m
(prepare time)
12 m
(cook time)
20
Servings
184
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

For the cookies

  • 2 Cups flour
  • 1/4 Teaspoon salt
  • 3/4 Cups (1 1/2 sticks) butter, softened
  • 1 Cup granulated sugar
  • 1 egg
  • 1 Tablespoon finely grated lime peel
  • 1 Teaspoon McCormick® Pure Orange Extract
  • 1 Teaspoon McCormick® Rubbed Sage
  • 1/4 Cup sanding sugar
  • 1/4 Teaspoon kosher salt

For the tequila glaze

  • 1 Cup confectioners’ sugar
  • 1 Tablespoon water
  • 1 Tablespoon tequila

Directions

For the cookies

For the cookies, mix flour and 1/4 teaspoon salt in a medium bowl.

Set aside.

Beat butter and granulated sugar in a large bowl with electric mixer on medium speed until light and fluffy.

Add egg, lime peel, extract and sage; mix well.

Gradually beat in flour mixture on low speed until well mixed.

Divide dough in half.

Form each half into a log about 9 inches long and 1 1/2 inches in diameter.

Wrap in wax paper.

Refrigerate 1 hour or until firm.

Preheat oven to 350°F.

Mix sanding sugar and kosher salt.

Roll each cold dough log in the mixture to coat evenly.

Cut dough into 1/4-inch thick slices.

Place on ungreased baking sheets.

Bake 12 to 15 minutes or until lightly browned around edges.

Cool on baking sheets for 1 minute.

Remove to wire racks; cool completely.

For the tequila glaze

For the tequila glaze, mix confectioners’ sugar, water and tequila in a small bowl until smooth. (Or omit tequila and use 2 tablespoons water.)

Drizzle glaze over cooled cookies.

Let stand until glaze is set.

Nutritional Facts
Servings20
Calories Per Serving184
Total Fat7g11%
Sugar18gN/A
Saturated4g22%
Cholesterol26mg9%
Protein2g3%
Carbs28g9%
Vitamin A62µg7%
Vitamin C0.5mg0.6%
Vitamin D0.2µg1.1%
Vitamin E0.2mg1.6%
Vitamin K3µg2%
Calcium8mg1%
Fiber0.4g1.7%
Folate (food)5µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)5µg1%
Iron0.2mg1.3%
Magnesium4mg1%
Monounsaturated2gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.2mg1.1%
Phosphorus20mg3%
Polyunsaturated0.4gN/A
Potassium21mgN/A
Sodium57mg2%
Sugars, added18gN/A
Trans0.3gN/A
Water6gN/A
Zinc0.1mg1.2%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes
dessert recipe
lime
tequila
Sugar Rimmed Margarita Cookies