Sugar Rimmed Margarita Cookies

These cookies are reminiscent of a margarita. This recipe uses orange extract, grated lime peel and sage as well as a sugar tequila glaze.
Ingredients
For the cookies
- 2 Cups flour
- 1/4 Teaspoon salt
- 3/4 Cups (1 1/2 sticks) butter, softened
- 1 Cup granulated sugar
- 1 egg
- 1 Tablespoon finely grated lime peel
- 1 Teaspoon McCormick® Pure Orange Extract
- 1 Teaspoon McCormick® Rubbed Sage
- 1/4 Cup sanding sugar
- 1/4 Teaspoon kosher salt
For the tequila glaze
- 1 Cup confectioners’ sugar
- 1 Tablespoon water
- 1 Tablespoon tequila
Directions
For the cookies
For the cookies, mix flour and 1/4 teaspoon salt in a medium bowl.
Set aside.
Beat butter and granulated sugar in a large bowl with electric mixer on medium speed until light and fluffy.
Add egg, lime peel, extract and sage; mix well.
Gradually beat in flour mixture on low speed until well mixed.
Divide dough in half.
Form each half into a log about 9 inches long and 1 1/2 inches in diameter.
Wrap in wax paper.
Refrigerate 1 hour or until firm.
Preheat oven to 350°F.
Mix sanding sugar and kosher salt.
Roll each cold dough log in the mixture to coat evenly.
Cut dough into 1/4-inch thick slices.
Place on ungreased baking sheets.
Bake 12 to 15 minutes or until lightly browned around edges.
Cool on baking sheets for 1 minute.
Remove to wire racks; cool completely.
For the tequila glaze
For the tequila glaze, mix confectioners’ sugar, water and tequila in a small bowl until smooth. (Or omit tequila and use 2 tablespoons water.)
Drizzle glaze over cooled cookies.
Let stand until glaze is set.