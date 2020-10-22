Sugar Rimmed Margarita Cookies

For the cookies, mix flour and 1/4 teaspoon salt in a medium bowl.

Set aside.

Beat butter and granulated sugar in a large bowl with electric mixer on medium speed until light and fluffy.

Add egg, lime peel, extract and sage; mix well.

Gradually beat in flour mixture on low speed until well mixed.

Divide dough in half.

Form each half into a log about 9 inches long and 1 1/2 inches in diameter.

Wrap in wax paper.

Refrigerate 1 hour or until firm.

Preheat oven to 350°F.

Mix sanding sugar and kosher salt.

Roll each cold dough log in the mixture to coat evenly.

Cut dough into 1/4-inch thick slices.

Place on ungreased baking sheets.

Bake 12 to 15 minutes or until lightly browned around edges.

Cool on baking sheets for 1 minute.

Remove to wire racks; cool completely.