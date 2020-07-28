Grilled Ribs With Homemade Sriracha BBQ Sauce

This pork rib recipe is great for grilling on a nice summer day. You can make your own homemade spicy BBQ sauce using Sriracha.
Ingredients
For the ribs
- 1 package McCormick® Grill Mates® Slow & Low Memphis Pit BBQ Rub
- 2 racks pork baby back ribs, about 4 pounds
For the Sriracha BBQ sauce
- 3/4 Pounds fresh Fresno chilies, stemmed and coarsely chopped do not remove seeds
- 4 cloves garlic
- 1 can of tomato sauce
- 1/2 Cup water
- 1/4 Cup firmly packed light brown sugar
- 1/4 Cup molasses
- 1/4 Cup white vinegar
- 1 Teaspoon McCormick® Paprika
- 1 Teaspoon McCormick Gourmet™ Sicilian Sea Salt
Directions
For the ribs
For the Ribs, rub Seasoning evenly over ribs. Wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate at least 2 hours or overnight
For the Sriracha BBQ sauce
Meanwhile, for the BBQ sauce, mix all ingredients in a medium saucepan. Bring to boil on high heat. Reduce heat to low; simmer 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat. Cool to room temperature. Spoon mixture into blender container; cover. Blend on medium speed 2 minutes or until smooth. Strain through a sieve to remove seeds.
Prepare grill for indirect medium-low heat (275°F to 300°F). Preheat grill by turning all burners to high. Turn the burner on 1 side to medium-high. Turn off burner(s) on the other side.
Place unwrapped ribs on the unlit side of the grill. Close grill.
Grill 2 to 3 hours or until ribs are tender. Brush ribs with some of the BBQ sauce during the last 10 minutes of grilling. Serve ribs with remaining BBQ sauce.