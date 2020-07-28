  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Grilled Ribs With Homemade Sriracha BBQ Sauce

July 28, 2020
Perfect for summer grilling
Courtesy of McCormick

This pork rib recipe is great for grilling on a nice summer day. You can make your own homemade spicy BBQ sauce using Sriracha.

Ready in
3 h 20 m
20 m
(prepare time)
3 h
(cook time)
12
Servings
Ingredients

For the ribs

  • 1 package McCormick® Grill Mates® Slow & Low Memphis Pit BBQ Rub
  • 2 racks pork baby back ribs, about 4 pounds

For the Sriracha BBQ sauce

  • 3/4 Pounds fresh Fresno chilies, stemmed and coarsely chopped do not remove seeds
  • 4 cloves garlic
  • 1 can of tomato sauce
  • 1/2 Cup water
  • 1/4 Cup firmly packed light brown sugar
  • 1/4 Cup molasses
  • 1/4 Cup white vinegar
  • 1 Teaspoon McCormick® Paprika
  • 1 Teaspoon McCormick Gourmet™ Sicilian Sea Salt

Directions

For the ribs

For the Ribs, rub Seasoning evenly over ribs. Wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate at least 2 hours or overnight

For the Sriracha BBQ sauce

Meanwhile, for the BBQ sauce, mix all ingredients in a medium saucepan. Bring to boil on high heat. Reduce heat to low; simmer 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat. Cool to room temperature. Spoon mixture into blender container; cover. Blend on medium speed 2 minutes or until smooth. Strain through a sieve to remove seeds.

Prepare grill for indirect medium-low heat (275°F to 300°F). Preheat grill by turning all burners to high. Turn the burner on 1 side to medium-high. Turn off burner(s) on the other side.

Place unwrapped ribs on the unlit side of the grill. Close grill.

Grill 2 to 3 hours or until ribs are tender. Brush ribs with some of the BBQ sauce during the last 10 minutes of grilling. Serve ribs with remaining BBQ sauce.

