Grilled Ribs With Homemade Sriracha BBQ Sauce

Meanwhile, for the BBQ sauce, mix all ingredients in a medium saucepan. Bring to boil on high heat. Reduce heat to low; simmer 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat. Cool to room temperature. Spoon mixture into blender container; cover. Blend on medium speed 2 minutes or until smooth. Strain through a sieve to remove seeds.

Prepare grill for indirect medium-low heat (275°F to 300°F). Preheat grill by turning all burners to high. Turn the burner on 1 side to medium-high. Turn off burner(s) on the other side.

Place unwrapped ribs on the unlit side of the grill. Close grill.

Grill 2 to 3 hours or until ribs are tender. Brush ribs with some of the BBQ sauce during the last 10 minutes of grilling. Serve ribs with remaining BBQ sauce.