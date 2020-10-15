S’mores Mug Brownie

Spray bottom of the microwavable mug (about 12 oz) with cooking spray.

In a small bowl, mix brownie mix, egg product, vegetable oil and water.

Spoon batter into mug.

Microwave uncovered on High 40 to 50 seconds or until the top is set and a toothpick inserted in center comes out almost clean; immediately top with marshmallows, graham crackers and chocolate chips.

Let stand about 1 minute to allow marshmallows to soften before serving. Best served warm in the mug.