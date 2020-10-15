S’mores Mug Brownie

If you love eating s'mores over an open campfire, then you're going to fall in love with this treat. This mug cake recipe packs in delicious chocolate from the brownie base covered in gooey marshmallow and crushed graham crackers.
Notes
Don’t have fat-free egg product in your refrigerator? Instead, beat 1 egg, and measure out 1 tablespoon. Either discard the remaining egg, or save for another use.
Ingredients
- 1/3 Cup dry Betty Crocker™ fudge brownie mix (from 18.3-oz box)
- 1 Tablespoon fat-free egg product
- 1 Tablespoon vegetable oil
- 1 Teaspoon water
- 2 Tablespoons miniature marshmallows
- 2 Teaspoons crushed graham crackers
- 1 Teaspoon miniature semisweet chocolate chips
Directions
Spray bottom of the microwavable mug (about 12 oz) with cooking spray.
In a small bowl, mix brownie mix, egg product, vegetable oil and water.
Spoon batter into mug.
Microwave uncovered on High 40 to 50 seconds or until the top is set and a toothpick inserted in center comes out almost clean; immediately top with marshmallows, graham crackers and chocolate chips.
Let stand about 1 minute to allow marshmallows to soften before serving. Best served warm in the mug.