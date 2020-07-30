Slow Cooker Breakfast Apple Cinnamon French Toast

July 30, 2020 | 12:03pm
Make brunch even easier with this slow cooker French toast that serves 12 people.
Courtesy of McCormick
Notes
Covering the slow cooker with a towel helps prevent moisture buildup.
Ingredients
- 2 Tablespoons McCormick® Apple Cinnamon Naturally Flavored Sugar And Spice Blend
- 12 eggs
- 1 Cup milk
- 1/4 Cup sugar
- 1 loaf Italian bread, cut into 1-inch chunks (about 16 ounces)
Directions
Mix eggs, milk, Sugar and Spice Blend and sugar in large bowl until well blended. Add bread; toss to coat.
Pour into 6-quart slow cooker sprayed with no stick cooking spray. Cover with clean cotton kitchen towel overhanging sides of slow cooker; place lid on top.
Cook 1 1/2 to 2 hours on HIGH or until top of French toast no longer looks wet. Serve warm with maple syrup, if desired.
Servings12
Calories Per Serving170
Total Fat6g9%
Sugar8gN/A
Saturated2g10%
Cholesterol162mg54%
Protein8g17%
Carbs21g7%
Vitamin A78µg9%
Vitamin B120.5µg19.8%
Vitamin D1µg7%
Vitamin E0.5mg3.6%
Vitamin K0.5µg0.4%
Calcium68mg7%
Fiber0.7g2.9%
Folate (food)29µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)102µg26%
Folic acid43µgN/A
Iron2mg9%
Magnesium14mg3%
Monounsaturated2gN/A
Niacin (B3)1mg8%
Phosphorus130mg19%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium116mg2%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg23.8%
Sodium233mg10%
Sugars, added6gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg12.7%
Water60gN/A
Zinc0.9mg7.8%