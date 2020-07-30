Slow Cooker Breakfast Apple Cinnamon French Toast

Mix eggs, milk, Sugar and Spice Blend and sugar in large bowl until well blended. Add bread; toss to coat.

Pour into 6-quart slow cooker sprayed with no stick cooking spray. Cover with clean cotton kitchen towel overhanging sides of slow cooker; place lid on top.

Cook 1 1/2 to 2 hours on HIGH or until top of French toast no longer looks wet. Serve warm with maple syrup, if desired.