Ruby Spritzer

October 6, 2020 | 10:55am
Courtesy of PATRÓN
Make your date night even more special with this simple yet classy drink. This cocktail recipe combines tequila with sparkling apple cider, pomegranate and lemon juice to create a refreshing beverage.
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 Ounce PATRÓN Silver
- 2 Ounces Martinelli’s Sparkling Apple Cider
- 1 Ounce pomegranate juice
- 1/2 Ounce fresh lemon juice
- 1 Dash of Angostura bitters
- Lemon twist for garnish
Directions
Combine ingredients in a cocktail shaker and shake with ice to chill.
Strain into a champagne flute.
Garnish with a lemon twist.