4.5
2 ratings

Ruby Spritzer

October 6, 2020 | 10:55am
A gem of a drink
Ruby Spritzer
Courtesy of PATRÓN

Make your date night even more special with this simple yet classy drink. This cocktail recipe combines tequila with sparkling apple cider, pomegranate and lemon juice to create a refreshing beverage.

Recipe courtesy of PATRÓN

Ready in
6 m
5 m
(prepare time)
1 m
(cook time)
1
Servings

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 Ounce PATRÓN Silver
  • 2 Ounces Martinelli’s Sparkling Apple Cider
  • 1 Ounce pomegranate juice
  • 1/2 Ounce fresh lemon juice
  • 1 Dash of Angostura bitters
  • Lemon twist for garnish

Directions

Combine ingredients in a cocktail shaker and shake with ice to chill.

Strain into a champagne flute.

Garnish with a lemon twist.

Tags
best recipes
Cocktail
pomegranate juice
tequila
Valentine's Day
