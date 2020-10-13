Roasted Rainbow Carrots And Cauliflower

Enjoy these colorful veggies are a tasty side dish for any of your entrees during dinner. This recipe includes rainbow carrots, cauliflower, red onion and more.
This recipe is by Jeanmarie Brownson and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
- 2 Pounds rainbow carrots, ends trimmed, peeled
- 3-4 Cups loosely packed cauliflower florets, about 12 ounces
- 1 large red onion, halved, sliced into ¼-inch thick wedges
- 1/4 Cup expeller-pressed canola oil or safflower oil
- 1 Teaspoon salt
- 1/2 Teaspoon mild chili powder
- Finely grated zest and juice of 1 small lime
- 2-4 Tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro
Directions
Heat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit on convection or 400 degrees Fahrenheit on conventional. Have 2 rimmed baking sheets ready.
Slice carrots on the diagonal into ½-inch thick pieces.
Put half of the carrots, cauliflower and red onion on each baking sheet.
Drizzle vegetables with the oil; toss well to coat.
Sprinkle with the salt. Toss to mix. (Can stand up to 2 hours at room temperature before proceeding with recipe.)
Roast, stirring and turning vegetables over once or twice until carrots are tender when pierced with the tip of a knife, 25 to 30 minutes.
Remove from heat.
Transfer vegetables to a large serving bowl.
Add chili powder and lime zest and juice. Toss.
Serve sprinkled with cilantro.