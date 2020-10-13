  1. Home

4.5
2 ratings

Roasted Rainbow Carrots And Cauliflower

October 13, 2020 | 12:54pm
Give your food some color
Roasted Rainbow Carrots And Cauliflower
Courtesy of Chicago Tribune

Enjoy these colorful veggies are a tasty side dish for any of your entrees during dinner. This recipe includes rainbow carrots, cauliflower, red onion and more. 

This recipe is by Jeanmarie Brownson and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
50 m
20 m
(prepare time)
30 m
(cook time)
8
Servings
128
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 2 Pounds rainbow carrots, ends trimmed, peeled
  • 3-4 Cups loosely packed cauliflower florets, about 12 ounces
  • 1 large red onion, halved, sliced into ¼-inch thick wedges
  • 1/4 Cup expeller-pressed canola oil or safflower oil
  • 1 Teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 Teaspoon mild chili powder
  • Finely grated zest and juice of 1 small lime
  • 2-4 Tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

Directions

Heat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit on convection or 400 degrees Fahrenheit on conventional. Have 2 rimmed baking sheets ready.

Slice carrots on the diagonal into ½-inch thick pieces.

Put half of the carrots, cauliflower and red onion on each baking sheet.

Drizzle vegetables with the oil; toss well to coat.

Sprinkle with the salt. Toss to mix. (Can stand up to 2 hours at room temperature before proceeding with recipe.)

Roast, stirring and turning vegetables over once or twice until carrots are tender when pierced with the tip of a knife, 25 to 30 minutes.

Remove from heat.

Transfer vegetables to a large serving bowl.

Add chili powder and lime zest and juice. Toss.

Serve sprinkled with cilantro.

Nutritional Facts
Servings8
Calories Per Serving128
Total Fat7g11%
Sugar7gN/A
Saturated0.6g3.1%
Protein2g4%
Carbs16g5%
Vitamin A951µg100%
Vitamin B60.3mg20.9%
Vitamin C33mg36%
Vitamin E2mg14%
Vitamin K29µg24%
Calcium55mg6%
Fiber5g19%
Folate (food)53µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)53µg13%
Iron0.7mg3.6%
Magnesium23mg6%
Monounsaturated4gN/A
Niacin (B3)1mg9%
Phosphorus68mg10%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium542mg12%
Riboflavin (B2)0.1mg7.9%
Sodium389mg16%
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg9.1%
Water166gN/A
Zinc0.4mg4.1%
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
