Reindeer Punch

October 7, 2020 | 10:24am
Courtesy of Margaritaville Resort Orlando
Really get into the spirit of Christmas with this holiday cocktail made of vodka, white cranberry juice and Prosecco wine. Enjoy it with some blueberries and raspberries, as red as Rudolph's nose, inside of the drink.
Recipe courtesy of Margaritaville Resort Orlando
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 Ounce Grey Goose
- 1/2 Ounce Chambord
- 1/2 Ounce Margaritaville Triple Sec
- 2 Ounces Ocean Spray White Cranberry Juice
- Topped with Prosecco
Directions
Add ingredients into a shaker with ice, give a healthy shake.
Strain contents into a collins glass over fresh ice.
Top with Prosecco, add raspberries and blueberries.