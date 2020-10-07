  1. Home
Reindeer Punch

October 7, 2020 | 10:24am
Dashing through the snow
Reindeer Punch
Courtesy of Margaritaville Resort Orlando

Really get into the spirit of Christmas with this holiday cocktail made of vodka, white cranberry juice and Prosecco wine. Enjoy it with some blueberries and raspberries, as red as Rudolph's nose, inside of the drink.

Recipe courtesy of Margaritaville Resort Orlando  

Ready in
6 m
5 m
(prepare time)
1 m
(cook time)
1
Servings

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 Ounce Grey Goose
  • 1/2 Ounce Chambord
  • 1/2 Ounce Margaritaville Triple Sec
  • 2 Ounces Ocean Spray White Cranberry Juice
  • Topped with Prosecco

Directions

 Add ingredients into a shaker with ice, give a healthy shake.

Strain contents into a collins glass over fresh ice.

Top with Prosecco, add raspberries and blueberries.

