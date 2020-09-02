Pumpkin Spice Bread

Courtesy of McCormick
This loaf recipe will become your new pumpkin spice dessert. Canned pumpkin with pumpkin pie spice, pecans and orange juice are baked into these delicious bread loaf.
Ingredients
- 3 Cups flour
- 3 Cups sugar
- 1 Tablespoon McCormick® Pumpkin Pie Spice
- 2 Teaspoons baking soda
- 1 1/2 Teaspoon salt
- 4 eggs
- 1 can (15 ounces) pumpkin
- 1 Cup vegetable oil
- 1/2 Cup orange juice
- 1 Teaspoon McCormick® All Natural Pure Vanilla Extract
- 1 Cup chopped pecans, divided
Directions
Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease and flour two 9x5-inch loaf pans. Mix flour, sugar, pumpkin pie spice, baking soda and salt in a large bowl. Set aside.
Beat eggs in a medium bowl. Stir in pumpkin, oil, orange juice and vanilla. Add to flour mixture; stir just until moistened. Stir in 1/2 cup of the pecans. Divide batter evenly between prepared pans. Sprinkle top of each loaf with 1/4 cup of the pecans.
Bake 55 to 60 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Cool in pans 10 minutes. Remove from pans. Cool completely on wire rack.
Servings16
Calories Per Serving431
Total Fat20g31%
Sugar39gN/A
Saturated2g9%
Cholesterol40mg13%
Protein5g10%
Carbs60g20%
Vitamin A225µg25%
Vitamin C5mg6%
Vitamin D0.2µg1.4%
Vitamin E4mg24%
Vitamin K5µg4%
Calcium25mg2%
Fiber2g8%
Folate (food)18µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)18µg5%
Iron1mg6%
Magnesium22mg5%
Monounsaturated13gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.5mg3.2%
Phosphorus77mg11%
Polyunsaturated4gN/A
Potassium142mg3%
Sodium298mg12%
Sugars, added37gN/A
Trans0.1gN/A
Water42gN/A
Zinc0.7mg6.1%