Pumpkin Spice Bread

Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease and flour two 9x5-inch loaf pans. Mix flour, sugar, pumpkin pie spice, baking soda and salt in a large bowl. Set aside.

Beat eggs in a medium bowl. Stir in pumpkin, oil, orange juice and vanilla. Add to flour mixture; stir just until moistened. Stir in 1/2 cup of the pecans. Divide batter evenly between prepared pans. Sprinkle top of each loaf with 1/4 cup of the pecans.

Bake 55 to 60 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Cool in pans 10 minutes. Remove from pans. Cool completely on wire rack.