Oven Baked Pumpkin Risotto

September 2, 2020 | 12:04pm
Courtesy of McCormick
Trade the stovetop for oven-baked risotto. Fall favorites like pumpkin, sage and pumpkin pie spice are used along with other ingredients to create this creamy risotto recipe.
Ingredients
- 1 Tablespoon olive oil
- 1 medium onion, chopped
- 1 Cup Arborio rice
- 1/4 Cup canned pumpkin
- 1 Tablespoon McCormick® Pure Pumpkin Pie Spice Blend Extract
- 2 Teaspoons McCormick® Rubbed Sage
- 1 Teaspoon McCormick® Garlic Powder
- 4 Cups chicken broth, heated, divided
- 1/4 Cup grated Parmesan cheese
Directions
Preheat oven to 425°F. Heat oil in a large ovenproof saucepan or Dutch oven on medium heat. Add onion; cook and stir 5 minutes or until tender. Stir in rice. Cook and stir 1 minute to toast the rice.
Stir in pumpkin, pumpkin pie spice blend extract, sage and garlic powder. Add 3 cups of the warm chicken broth; mix well. Bring to boil. Cover.
Bake 20 to 25 minutes or until most of the liquid is absorbed. Remove from the oven. Add remaining 1 cup broth and Parmesan cheese; mix well. Serve with additional cheese, if desired.
Servings4
Calories Per Serving359
Total Fat9g14%
Sugar6gN/A
Saturated3g15%
Cholesterol14mg5%
Protein13g27%
Carbs54g18%
Vitamin A145µg16%
Vitamin B120.1µg4.6%
Vitamin B60.3mg25.9%
Vitamin C4mg4%
Vitamin E0.9mg5.8%
Vitamin K28µg24%
Calcium161mg16%
Fiber3g13%
Folate (food)27µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)219µg55%
Folic acid113µgN/A
Iron4mg20%
Magnesium40mg9%
Monounsaturated5gN/A
Niacin (B3)6mg38%
Phosphorus196mg28%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium403mg9%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg21.7%
Sodium475mg20%
Thiamin (B1)0.4mg33.5%
Water269gN/A
Zinc1mg12%