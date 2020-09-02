Oven Baked Pumpkin Risotto

Preheat oven to 425°F. Heat oil in a large ovenproof saucepan or Dutch oven on medium heat. Add onion; cook and stir 5 minutes or until tender. Stir in rice. Cook and stir 1 minute to toast the rice.

Stir in pumpkin, pumpkin pie spice blend extract, sage and garlic powder. Add 3 cups of the warm chicken broth; mix well. Bring to boil. Cover.

Bake 20 to 25 minutes or until most of the liquid is absorbed. Remove from the oven. Add remaining 1 cup broth and Parmesan cheese; mix well. Serve with additional cheese, if desired.