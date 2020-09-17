Pumpkin Pie Spice White Russian

September 17, 2020 | 1:46pm
Courtesy of McCormick
This is the perfect fall cocktail to enjoy with your Thanksgiving meal. This cocktail recipe mixes coffee liqueur, vodka and heavy cream with pumpkin pie spice extract to create a warm, rich blend.
Ingredients
- 2 Tablespoons heavy cream
- 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® Pure Pumpkin Pie Spice Blend Extract
- 1/4 Cup coffee liqueur
- 2 Tablespoons vodka
Directions
Mix heavy cream and extract.
Add coffee liqueur and vodka to ice-filled beverage glass; stir gently. Pour cream mixture over the top. Serve immediately.
Servings1
Calories Per Serving404
Total Fat11g18%
Sugar28gN/A
Saturated7g35%
Cholesterol41mg14%
Protein0.7g1.5%
Carbs34g11%
Vitamin A123µg14%
Vitamin C0.4mg0.4%
Vitamin D0.2µg1.4%
Vitamin E0.3mg2.2%
Vitamin K1µg1%
Calcium26mg3%
Fiber0.1g0.5%
Folate (food)1µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)1µgN/A
Iron0.2mg1.2%
Magnesium5mg1%
Monounsaturated3gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.1mg0.8%
Phosphorus25mg4%
Polyunsaturated0.5gN/A
Potassium49mg1%
Sodium18mg1%
Water57gN/A
Zinc0.1mg1%