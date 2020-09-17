  1. Home
Pumpkin Pie Spice White Russian

September 17, 2020 | 1:46pm
Perfect fall boozey drink
Pumpkin Pie Spice White Russian
Courtesy of McCormick

This is the perfect fall cocktail to enjoy with your Thanksgiving meal. This cocktail recipe mixes coffee liqueur, vodka and heavy cream with pumpkin pie spice extract to create a warm, rich blend.

Recipe courtesy of McCormick

Ready in
3 m
2 m
(prepare time)
1 m
(cook time)
1
Servings
404
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 2 Tablespoons heavy cream
  • 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® Pure Pumpkin Pie Spice Blend Extract
  • 1/4 Cup coffee liqueur
  • 2 Tablespoons vodka

Directions

Mix heavy cream and extract.

Add coffee liqueur and vodka to ice-filled beverage glass; stir gently. Pour cream mixture over the top. Serve immediately.

Nutritional Facts
Servings1
Calories Per Serving404
Total Fat11g18%
Sugar28gN/A
Saturated7g35%
Cholesterol41mg14%
Protein0.7g1.5%
Carbs34g11%
Vitamin A123µg14%
Vitamin C0.4mg0.4%
Vitamin D0.2µg1.4%
Vitamin E0.3mg2.2%
Vitamin K1µg1%
Calcium26mg3%
Fiber0.1g0.5%
Folate (food)1µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)1µgN/A
Iron0.2mg1.2%
Magnesium5mg1%
Monounsaturated3gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.1mg0.8%
Phosphorus25mg4%
Polyunsaturated0.5gN/A
Potassium49mg1%
Sodium18mg1%
Water57gN/A
Zinc0.1mg1%
Tags
best recipes
vodka
pumpkin pie spice
Fall Recipe
fall cocktail
heavy cream
Pumpkin Pie Spice White Russian