Pumpkin Pie Spice Bourbon Cocktail

September 17, 2020 | 1:21pm
Courtesy of McCormick
Take everything you love from a pumpkin pie and make it into a cocktail. This cocktail recipe will keep you warm during the colder seasons using bourbon and pumpkin pie spice extract.
Notes
Simple Syrup: Microwave 1/2 cup each sugar and water in a microwavable measuring cup 1 minute. Stir to dissolve sugar. Cool before using. Use to prepare cocktails or to sweeten iced tea, iced coffee or lemonade.
Ingredients
- 1/4 Cup bourbon
- 1/4 Cup simple syrup
- 2 Tablespoons pumpkin puree
- 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® Pure Pumpkin Pie Spice Blend Extract
Directions
Mix all ingredients until well blended.
Pour into an ice-filled beverage glass. Serve immediately.
Servings1
Calories Per Serving365
Total Fat0.2g0.3%
Sugar59gN/A
Saturated0.1g0.5%
Protein0.4g0.8%
Carbs61g20%
Vitamin A238µg26%
Vitamin C1mg2%
Vitamin E0.3mg2.3%
Vitamin K5µg4%
Calcium24mg2%
Fiber1g4%
Folate (food)4µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)4µg1%
Iron3mg19%
Magnesium16mg4%
Niacin (B3)0.2mg1.5%
Phosphorus20mg3%
Potassium119mg3%
Sodium48mg2%
Sugars, added58gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg9.6%
Water84gN/A
Zinc0.2mg2.1%