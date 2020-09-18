Pumpkin Beer Float

September 18, 2020 | 2:59pm
Courtesy of Betty Crocker
Love root beer floats? Well, add a seasonal twist by using pumpkin beer. This drink recipe is the perfect beverage with a classic autumn flavor with vanilla and chocolate ice cream.
Ingredients
- 2 scoops vanilla ice cream
- 2 scoops chocolate ice cream
- 1 bottle (12 oz) pumpkin beer (1 1/2 cups)
Directions
In each of 2 drinking glasses, place 1 scoop vanilla and 1 scoop chocolate ice cream.
Pour pumpkin beer over ice cream.
Servings2
Calories Per Serving93
Total Fat4g6%
Sugar10gN/A
Saturated2g12%
Cholesterol13mg4%
Protein2g4%
Carbs14g5%
Vitamin A410µg46%
Vitamin B120.1µg4.7%
Vitamin C8mg9%
Vitamin E1mg7%
Vitamin K1µg1%
Calcium58mg6%
Fiber0.8g3%
Folate (food)17µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)17µg4%
Iron0.9mg4.8%
Magnesium18mg4%
Monounsaturated1gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.6mg3.6%
Phosphorus74mg11%
Polyunsaturated0.1gN/A
Potassium371mg8%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg12.9%
Sodium27mg1%
Sugars, added8gN/A
Water99gN/A
Zinc0.5mg4.5%