Pretzel Sticks with Butterfinger®, Baby Ruth® and Buncha Crunch®

Combining pretzel sticks with chocolate and candy bar pieces, sign us up. This recipe is the perfect afterschool snack that your kid will surely enjoy.
Recipe courtesy of Ferrero USA
Ingredients
For the coating
- 2/3 Cups coconut oil
- 2 Cups semi-sweet chocolate chips, melted, warm
- 1 Cup caramel sauce
- 1 Cup Butterfinger®, chopped into 1/4” pieces
- 1 Cup Baby Ruth®, chopped into 1/4” pieces
- 1 Cup Buncha Crunch®
- 9 extra-long soft or hard or soft Pretzel Rods with salt
Directions
For the coating
In a small saucepan over medium-low heat, warm the coconut oil to 100 degrees Fahrenheit. Add the chocolate chips to the oil and stir until fully melted.
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Fully dip each pretzel rod in the chocolate glaze nearly to the top, and then place on the sheet pan.
Quickly sprinkle one type of each chocolate on a pretzel and press to adhere.
Drizzle caramel sauce across the top of pretzels, and put in the fridge to completely set.
When pretzels are cool, peel off the sheet pan and lightly dust with powdered sugar. Serve in a tall vase or glass.