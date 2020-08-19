Pretzel Sticks with Butterfinger®, Baby Ruth® and Buncha Crunch®

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Fully dip each pretzel rod in the chocolate glaze nearly to the top, and then place on the sheet pan.

Quickly sprinkle one type of each chocolate on a pretzel and press to adhere.

Drizzle caramel sauce across the top of pretzels, and put in the fridge to completely set.

When pretzels are cool, peel off the sheet pan and lightly dust with powdered sugar. Serve in a tall vase or glass.