Pecan Pie Bao With Chocolate Bourbon Sauce

Add a sweet twist to the classic savory Chinese bao. This steamy bun is filled with a sweet pecan pie mixture and drizzled with a chocolate bourbon sauce.
Ingredients
For the bao buns
- 1 Cup Thai Kitchen® Gluten Free Unsweetened Coconut Milk
- 1/2 Cup sugar
- 2 Tablespoons coconut oil
- 2 Teaspoons McCormick® All Natural Pure Vanilla Extract
- 3 1/3 Cups self-rising flour, such as Gold Medal® Self-Rising Flour
For the pecan pie filling
- 1/2 Cup sugar
- 1/2 Cup light corn syrup
- 1 egg, lightly beaten
- 2 Tablespoons butter
- 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® Ground Cinnamon
- 1/4 Teaspoon salt
- 1 Cup chopped toasted pecans
- 1 Tablespoon McCormick® All Natural Pure Vanilla Extract
For the chocolate bourbon sauce
- 4 Ounces semi-sweet baking chocolate, chopped
- 1/4 Cup heavy cream
- 1/4 Cup light corn syrup
- 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® Ground Cinnamon
- 2 Tablespoons bourbon
- 1 Tablespoon McCormick® All Natural Pure Vanilla Extract
Directions
For the bao buns
For the bao buns, mix coconut milk, sugar, coconut oil and vanilla in a medium bowl.
Gradually stir in flour until combined. (Work in flour by hand as the dough gets stiffer.)
Form into a ball.
Cover and let rest 30 minutes.
Roll out dough on a lightly floured surface to 1/4-inch thickness.
Cut out 16 rounds (3- to 3 1/2-inches in diameter) with a cutter. (Reroll scraps and cut out rounds just once. Overworking dough may cause bao buns not to rise properly.)
Brush dough rounds lightly with additional coconut oil.
Fold over each round without pressing down.
Cover with a damp kitchen towel. Let rest 10 minutes.
To cook the bao buns, pour 1 inch of water into a large pot.
Bring to boil.
Line a steamer basket with parchment paper.
Place some of the bao buns in a steamer basket. (Do not overcrowd steamer as buns will expand during cooking.)
Insert steamer basket in the pot.
Cover.
Steam on medium heat for 10 minutes or until buns have expanded.
Transfer buns to a wire rack to cool.
Repeat with remaining bao buns.
For the pecan pie filling
Meanwhile, for the pecan pie filling, mix sugar, corn syrup, egg, butter, cinnamon and salt in a small saucepan on medium heat.
Bring to simmer, stirring frequently.
Cook 8 to 10 minutes or until thickened.
Remove from heat.
Stir in pecans and vanilla.
Cool to room temperature.
For the chocolate bourbon sauce
For the chocolate bourbon sauce, place chopped chocolate in medium bowl; set aside.
Place heavy cream, corn syrup and cinnamon in a medium microwavable bowl.
Microwave on HIGH 1 minute or until warm. (Do not boil.)
Pour over chocolate in a bowl.
Let stand 2 to 3 minutes.
Mix with wire whisk until chocolate is melted.
Stir in bourbon and vanilla.
To assemble, gently split bao buns.
Place a spoonful of pecan pie filling into each bao bun.
Drizzle with chocolate bourbon sauce.
Serve immediately.