Pecan Pie Bao With Chocolate Bourbon Sauce

For the bao buns, mix coconut milk, sugar, coconut oil and vanilla in a medium bowl.

Gradually stir in flour until combined. (Work in flour by hand as the dough gets stiffer.)

Form into a ball.

Cover and let rest 30 minutes.

Roll out dough on a lightly floured surface to 1/4-inch thickness.

Cut out 16 rounds (3- to 3 1/2-inches in diameter) with a cutter. (Reroll scraps and cut out rounds just once. Overworking dough may cause bao buns not to rise properly.)

Brush dough rounds lightly with additional coconut oil.

Fold over each round without pressing down.

Cover with a damp kitchen towel. Let rest 10 minutes.

To cook the bao buns, pour 1 inch of water into a large pot.

Bring to boil.

Line a steamer basket with parchment paper.

Place some of the bao buns in a steamer basket. (Do not overcrowd steamer as buns will expand during cooking.)

Insert steamer basket in the pot.

Cover.

Steam on medium heat for 10 minutes or until buns have expanded.

Transfer buns to a wire rack to cool.

Repeat with remaining bao buns.