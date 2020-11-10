Spaghetti con Vongole

In a large sauté pan, add the olive oil and leeks, garlic, scallion whites, chili flakes, & shallots and sauté on low heat until translucent.

Add the clams and the Noilly Prat and cover until the clams open.

Cook the spaghetti in plenty of salted water.

Once cooked, drain and add to the sauté pan and cook together until the sauce has a nice consistency.

Finish with scallion greens and lemon juice.

Plate and top with lemon zest and toasted panko breadcrumbs.