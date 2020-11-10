Spaghetti con Vongole

This seafood pasta dish is packed in with incredible flavors you get from delicious garlic cloves, lemon zest, green and white scallions. All mixed in with some fresh yummy clams to pull the dish together. Enjoy this for dinner with family and friends.
Recipe courtesy of Chef Michael Pirolo of South Beach’s Macchialina
Ingredients
- 4 Ounces fresh spaghetti
- 1 1/2 Tablespoon diced leeks
- 1 garlic clove, thinly sliced
- 1/2 shallot sliced
- 3 scallions whites, whole
- 3 scallion greens, sliced
- 4 cherry tomatoes, halved
- 2 Tablespoons olive oil
- 1 lemon, zested
- 2 Tablespoons toasted Panko Breadcrumbs
- 1/4 Cup Noilly Prat
- 12 clams each
- 1 Teaspoon chili flakes
- 1/4 lemon, juiced
Directions
In a large sauté pan, add the olive oil and leeks, garlic, scallion whites, chili flakes, & shallots and sauté on low heat until translucent.
Add the clams and the Noilly Prat and cover until the clams open.
Cook the spaghetti in plenty of salted water.
Once cooked, drain and add to the sauté pan and cook together until the sauce has a nice consistency.
Finish with scallion greens and lemon juice.
Plate and top with lemon zest and toasted panko breadcrumbs.