oatmeal cookies

These cookies have a few ingredients that are more nutritious than chocolate chips or sugar cookies, but are just as delicious.
Notes
To toast pecans, lay flat on cookie sheet and bake at 350°F for 8 minutes or until aromatic. Cool completely, then chop.
Or, chop pecans and cook in a dry skillet, stirring often over medium-high heat, for 5 minutes or until pecans are fragrant.
Ingredients
- 1 Cup all-purpose flour
- 1 Teaspoon baking soda
- 1 Teaspoon cinnamon
- 1/2 Teaspoon salt
- 1/2 Cup shortening
- 1/4 Cup (1/2 stick) butter, melted
- 1 Cup firmly packed Domino® Light Brown Sugar
- 1/2 Cup Domino® Granulated Sugar
- 2 Tablespoons honey
- 2 Tablespoons molasses, corn syrup or maple syrup
- 1 large egg
- 1 Teaspoon vanilla extract
- 3 Cups 3 cups oats, old-fashioned, rolled
- pecans, toasted and chopped (see notes)
- 1/4 Cup coconut, unsweetened and shredded
Directions
Preheat oven to 350°F.
Stir together flour, baking soda, cinnamon and salt; set aside.
In large mixing bowl, beat shortening, butter and sugars until creamy. Stir in honey, syrup, egg and vanilla. Add flour mixture and stir until incorporated. Stir in oats, pecans and coconut.
Using slightly wet hands, form mixture into 3/4-inch balls and place about 2 inches apart on ungreased cookie sheets. Using palm of wet hand, press down slightly to about 1/2 inch thickness.
Bake 11 to 13 minutes or until edges are brown. Remove to rack to cool. Cookies will become crisp and firm up quite a bit as they cool.