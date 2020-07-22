oatmeal cookies

Preheat oven to 350°F.

Stir together flour, baking soda, cinnamon and salt; set aside.

In large mixing bowl, beat shortening, butter and sugars until creamy. Stir in honey, syrup, egg and vanilla. Add flour mixture and stir until incorporated. Stir in oats, pecans and coconut.

Using slightly wet hands, form mixture into 3/4-inch balls and place about 2 inches apart on ungreased cookie sheets. Using palm of wet hand, press down slightly to about 1/2 inch thickness.

Bake 11 to 13 minutes or until edges are brown. Remove to rack to cool. Cookies will become crisp and firm up quite a bit as they cool.