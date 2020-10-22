Mimosa Cookies

Brunch's popular drink all in a cookie. Treat yourself to this dessert made with champagne and covered in orange glaze.
Notes
Chill the cookies briefly after icing and garnishing to help the icing set more quickly.
Ingredients
For the cookies
- 1/2 Cup (1 stick) butter, softened
- 1 Cup C&H® Granulated Sugar
- 1 egg
- 1/4 Cup dry champagne, Prosecco, or white sparkling grape juice
- 1 1/2 Cup all-purpose flour
- 1 Teaspoon baking powder
- 1/2 Teaspoon baking soda
- 1 Teaspoon finely grated orange zest
- 1/2 Cup unsweetened shredded coconut, optional
For orange glaze
- 2 Cups C&H® Confectioners Sugar
- 3-4 Tablespoons orange juice
Directions
For the cookies
Preheat oven to 350°F.
Grease cookie sheets or line with parchment.
In mixer bowl, cream butter and sugar together until fluffy.
Beat in egg; then, champagne.
In a separate bowl, sift or whisk together flour, baking powder, and baking soda; then stir into creamed mixture.
Stir in orange zest and optional coconut.
Drop by rounded teaspoons 2 inches apart onto prepared cookie sheet.
Bake 8 minutes or until edges are lightly browned.
Cool completely before icing
For orange glaze
In a medium bowl, whisk together sugar and 3 tablespoons of the orange juice.
Whisk in more orange juice to obtain the desired spreading consistency.
Spread a thin glaze of the icing over each cookie, letting excess icing spill back into the bowl.
Decorate with additional grated orange zest, grating right over the tops of the cookies while the icing is still wet.