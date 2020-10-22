Mimosa Cookies

Preheat oven to 350°F.

Grease cookie sheets or line with parchment.

In mixer bowl, cream butter and sugar together until fluffy.

Beat in egg; then, champagne.

In a separate bowl, sift or whisk together flour, baking powder, and baking soda; then stir into creamed mixture.

Stir in orange zest and optional coconut.

Drop by rounded teaspoons 2 inches apart onto prepared cookie sheet.

Bake 8 minutes or until edges are lightly browned.

Cool completely before icing