Mango Rum Tiramisu

This is the fresh fruity twist to a classic tiramisu. The sweetness of the mango comes together with mascarpone cheese, rum and more to create this delicious dessert the whole family will enjoy.
Ingredients
- 1 (8 ounce) container mascarpone cheese
- 1 (6 ounce) container vanilla yogurt
- 6 Tablespoons
- 1/2 Cup heavy whipping cream
- 1/3 Cup mango nectar
- 1/4 Cup rum
- 18 split (double the pieces) small, soft ladyfingers
- 2 small, ripe mangoes, peeled, pitted and thinly sliced, divided
- 1/4 Cup shaved white chocolate
- Mint leaves
Directions
In a medium bowl, beat mascarpone cheese, yogurt and sugar until smooth.
In a separate bowl, beat cream until stiff peaks form.
Carefully fold whipped cream into cheese mixture; set aside.
Combine nectar and rum in a small shallow dish.
Quickly dip each side of the ladyfingers into the mango nectar mixture.
Place half of the ladyfingers in the bottom of an 8-inch glass baking dish so they fit tightly.
Spread with half of the cream mixture, then top with 3/4 of the mango slices.
Repeat ladyfinger and cream layers, then sprinkle with chocolate.
Cover tightly and chill for at least 6 hours or up to 24 hours.
Cut into 8 equal pieces; garnish with remaining mango slices and mint leaves.