Mango Rum Tiramisu

In a medium bowl, beat mascarpone cheese, yogurt and sugar until smooth.

In a separate bowl, beat cream until stiff peaks form.

Carefully fold whipped cream into cheese mixture; set aside.

Combine nectar and rum in a small shallow dish.

Quickly dip each side of the ladyfingers into the mango nectar mixture.

Place half of the ladyfingers in the bottom of an 8-inch glass baking dish so they fit tightly.

Spread with half of the cream mixture, then top with 3/4 of the mango slices.

Repeat ladyfinger and cream layers, then sprinkle with chocolate.

Cover tightly and chill for at least 6 hours or up to 24 hours.

Cut into 8 equal pieces; garnish with remaining mango slices and mint leaves.