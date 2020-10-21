  1. Home
Mango Rum Tiramisu

October 21, 2020
Add a fruity twist to your dessert
Mango Rum Tiramisu
Courtesy of The National Mango Board

This is the fresh fruity twist to a classic tiramisu. The sweetness of the mango comes together with mascarpone cheese, rum and more to create this delicious dessert the whole family will enjoy.

Recipe courtesy of The National Mango Board

Ready in
6 h 25 m
25 m
(prepare time)
6 h
(cook time)
8
Servings
Ingredients

  • 1 (8 ounce) container mascarpone cheese
  • 1 (6 ounce) container vanilla yogurt
  • 6 Tablespoons
  • 1/2 Cup heavy whipping cream
  • 1/3 Cup mango nectar
  • 1/4 Cup rum
  • 18 split (double the pieces) small, soft ladyfingers
  • 2 small, ripe mangoes, peeled, pitted and thinly sliced, divided
  • 1/4 Cup shaved white chocolate
  • Mint leaves

Directions

In a medium bowl, beat mascarpone cheese, yogurt and sugar until smooth.

In a separate bowl, beat cream until stiff peaks form.

Carefully fold whipped cream into cheese mixture; set aside.

Combine nectar and rum in a small shallow dish.

Quickly dip each side of the ladyfingers into the mango nectar mixture.

Place half of the ladyfingers in the bottom of an 8-inch glass baking dish so they fit tightly.

Spread with half of the cream mixture, then top with 3/4 of the mango slices.

Repeat ladyfinger and cream layers, then sprinkle with chocolate.

Cover tightly and chill for at least 6 hours or up to 24 hours.

Cut into 8 equal pieces; garnish with remaining mango slices and mint leaves. 

