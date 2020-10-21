Mai Tai Cupcake

Enjoy a cupcake filled with tropical flavors of pineapple, lime and orange juice in the cupcake base and covered in a spiced rum glaze.
Ingredients
For the cupcakes
- 1 box Betty Crocker™ Super Moist™ yellow cake mix
- 3/4 Cups pineapple juice
- 1/2 Cup vegetable oil
- 2 Tablespoons orange juice
- 2 Tablespoons lime juice
- 3 eggs
For the rum glaze
- 2 Tablespoons powdered sugar
- 2 Tablespoons butter, melted
- 2 Tablespoons spiced rum
- 2 Tablespoons coconut rum
For the frosting
- 1/2 Cup shortening
- 1/2 Cup butter, softened
- 1 box (1 lb) powdered sugar (4 cups)
- 1/8 Teaspoon almond extract
- 1/8 Teaspoon coconut extract
- 3-4 Teaspoons milk
Directions
For the cupcakes
Heat oven to 350°F (325°F for dark or nonstick pans).
Place foil or paper baking cup in each of 24 regular-size muffin cups.
In a large bowl, beat all cupcake ingredients with an electric mixer on low speed for 30 seconds.
Beat on medium speed 2 minutes, scraping bowl occasionally.
Divide batter evenly among muffin cups.
Bake 18 to 23 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.
Cool 10 minutes; remove cupcakes from pans to cooling racks. Cool completely.
For the rum glaze
In a small bowl, mix glaze ingredients until sugar is dissolved.
Brush glaze over cupcakes.
For the frosting
In a large bowl, beat shortening and 1/2 cup butter with electric mixer on low speed until smooth.
Gradually add 4 cups powdered sugar, 1 cup at a time, beating until combined.
Add extracts and 2 tablespoons of the milk; beat until blended.
Add enough of the remaining 1 to 2 tablespoons milk, 1 teaspoon at a time, beating until frosting is light and fluffy.
Spoon frosting into decorating bag fitted with #1M star tip; pipe frosting in a circular pattern on tops of cupcakes.
Garnish with cherries.