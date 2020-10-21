  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Mai Tai Cupcake

October 21, 2020
Tropical island flavors packed in a cupcake
Mai Tai Cupcake
Courtesy of Betty Crocker

Enjoy a cupcake filled with tropical flavors of pineapple, lime and orange juice in the cupcake base and covered in a spiced rum glaze. 

Recipe courtesy of Betty Crocker

Ready in
1 h 35 m
30 m
(prepare time)
1 h 5 m
(cook time)
24
Servings
302
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

For the cupcakes

  • 1 box Betty Crocker™ Super Moist™ yellow cake mix
  • 3/4 Cups pineapple juice
  • 1/2 Cup vegetable oil
  • 2 Tablespoons orange juice
  • 2 Tablespoons lime juice
  • 3 eggs

For the rum glaze

  • 2 Tablespoons powdered sugar
  • 2 Tablespoons butter, melted
  • 2 Tablespoons spiced rum
  • 2 Tablespoons coconut rum

For the frosting

  • 1/2 Cup shortening
  • 1/2 Cup butter, softened
  • 1 box (1 lb) powdered sugar (4 cups)
  • 1/8 Teaspoon almond extract
  • 1/8 Teaspoon coconut extract
  • 3-4 Teaspoons milk

Directions

For the cupcakes

Heat oven to 350°F (325°F for dark or nonstick pans).

Place foil or paper baking cup in each of 24 regular-size muffin cups.

In a large bowl, beat all cupcake ingredients with an electric mixer on low speed for 30 seconds.

Beat on medium speed 2 minutes, scraping bowl occasionally.

Divide batter evenly among muffin cups.

Bake 18 to 23 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.

Cool 10 minutes; remove cupcakes from pans to cooling racks. Cool completely.

For the rum glaze

In a small bowl, mix glaze ingredients until sugar is dissolved.

Brush glaze over cupcakes.

For the frosting

In a large bowl, beat shortening and 1/2 cup butter with electric mixer on low speed until smooth.

Gradually add 4 cups powdered sugar, 1 cup at a time, beating until combined.

Add extracts and 2 tablespoons of the milk; beat until blended.

Add enough of the remaining 1 to 2 tablespoons milk, 1 teaspoon at a time, beating until frosting is light and fluffy.

Spoon frosting into decorating bag fitted with #1M star tip; pipe frosting in a circular pattern on tops of cupcakes.

Garnish with cherries.

Nutritional Facts
Servings24
Calories Per Serving302
Total Fat15g23%
Sugar31gN/A
Saturated5g25%
Cholesterol33mg11%
Protein2g3%
Carbs40g13%
Vitamin A50µg6%
Vitamin C2mg2%
Vitamin D0.2µg1.4%
Vitamin E2mg11%
Vitamin K3µg3%
Calcium53mg5%
Fiber0.3g1.1%
Folate (food)7µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)28µg7%
Folic acid12µgN/A
Iron0.6mg3.3%
Magnesium4mg1%
Monounsaturated7gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.5mg3.3%
Phosphorus82mg12%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium35mg1%
Sodium168mg7%
Sugars, added20gN/A
Trans0.8gN/A
Water18gN/A
Zinc0.2mg1.4%
Mai Tai Cupcake