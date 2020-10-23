Lemon Shandy Cupcakes

In a large bowl, beat cream cheese, butter and salt with an electric mixer on low speed until blended.

Beat in 2 tablespoons beer, 1 teaspoon lemon peel and the lemon juice.

Beat in powdered sugar until blended.

If frosting is too thick, beat in more beer, a few drops at a time.

Frost cupcakes.

Just before serving, drizzle with honey and garnish with lemon wedges.

Store loosely covered in refrigerator.