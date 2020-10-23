  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Lemon Shandy Cupcakes

October 23, 2020
Beer and lemon shandy
Lemon Shandy Cupcakes
Courtesy of Betty Crocker

Have a couple of lemons just lying around the house? Use them to make this cupcake recipe that also includes beer in the cake and frosting.

Recipe courtesy of Betty Crocker

Ready in
1 h 30 m
30 m
(prepare time)
1 h
(cook time)
24
Servings
293
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

For the cupcakes

  • 1 box Betty Crocker™ Super Moist™ yellow cake mix
  • 1 Cup hefeweizen wheat beer
  • 1/2 Cup vegetable oil
  • 3 eggs
  • 2 Teaspoons grated lemon peel

For the frosting

  • 4 Ounces cream cheese, softened
  • 1/2 Cup butter, softened
  • 1/8 Teaspoon salt
  • 2 Tablespoons hefeweizen wheat beer
  • 1 Teaspoon grated lemon peel
  • 1 Tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • 5-6 Cups powdered sugar
  • Honey, if desired for garnish
  • Small lemon wedges, if desired for garnish

Directions

For the cupcakes

Heat oven to 350°F (325°F for dark or nonstick pans).

Place a paper baking cup in each of 24 regular-size muffin cups.

Make cake batter as directed on box, using cake mix, 1 cup beer, the oil and eggs.

Stir in 2 teaspoons lemon peel.

Divide batter evenly among muffin cups (about two-thirds full).

Bake 20 to 22 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.

Cool in pans 10 minutes; remove from pans to a cooling rack.

Cool completely, about 30 minutes.

For the frosting

In a large bowl, beat cream cheese, butter and salt with an electric mixer on low speed until blended.

Beat in 2 tablespoons beer, 1 teaspoon lemon peel and the lemon juice.

Beat in powdered sugar until blended.

If frosting is too thick, beat in more beer, a few drops at a time.

Frost cupcakes.

Just before serving, drizzle with honey and garnish with lemon wedges.

Store loosely covered in refrigerator.

Nutritional Facts
Servings24
Calories Per Serving293
Total Fat11g18%
Sugar37gN/A
Saturated4g21%
Cholesterol35mg12%
Protein2g4%
Carbs46g15%
Vitamin A58µg6%
Vitamin C0.7mg0.8%
Vitamin D0.2µg1.4%
Vitamin E1mg9%
Vitamin K1µg1%
Calcium56mg6%
Fiber0.3g1.2%
Folate (food)6µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)28µg7%
Folic acid12µgN/A
Iron0.6mg3.3%
Magnesium4mg1%
Monounsaturated5gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.6mg3.6%
Phosphorus86mg12%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium30mg1%
Sodium189mg8%
Sugars, added27gN/A
Trans0.2gN/A
Water20gN/A
Zinc0.2mg1.5%
