Lemon Shandy Cupcakes

Have a couple of lemons just lying around the house? Use them to make this cupcake recipe that also includes beer in the cake and frosting.
Ingredients
For the cupcakes
- 1 box Betty Crocker™ Super Moist™ yellow cake mix
- 1 Cup hefeweizen wheat beer
- 1/2 Cup vegetable oil
- 3 eggs
- 2 Teaspoons grated lemon peel
For the frosting
- 4 Ounces cream cheese, softened
- 1/2 Cup butter, softened
- 1/8 Teaspoon salt
- 2 Tablespoons hefeweizen wheat beer
- 1 Teaspoon grated lemon peel
- 1 Tablespoon fresh lemon juice
- 5-6 Cups powdered sugar
- Honey, if desired for garnish
- Small lemon wedges, if desired for garnish
Directions
For the cupcakes
Heat oven to 350°F (325°F for dark or nonstick pans).
Place a paper baking cup in each of 24 regular-size muffin cups.
Make cake batter as directed on box, using cake mix, 1 cup beer, the oil and eggs.
Stir in 2 teaspoons lemon peel.
Divide batter evenly among muffin cups (about two-thirds full).
Bake 20 to 22 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.
Cool in pans 10 minutes; remove from pans to a cooling rack.
Cool completely, about 30 minutes.
For the frosting
In a large bowl, beat cream cheese, butter and salt with an electric mixer on low speed until blended.
Beat in 2 tablespoons beer, 1 teaspoon lemon peel and the lemon juice.
Beat in powdered sugar until blended.
If frosting is too thick, beat in more beer, a few drops at a time.
Frost cupcakes.
Just before serving, drizzle with honey and garnish with lemon wedges.
Store loosely covered in refrigerator.