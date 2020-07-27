  1. Home
Prev Recipe
4.5
2 ratings

Instant Pot Carrots

July 27, 2020
Cook your favorite vegetable in minutes
Photo courtesy of Corrie Cooks

One of America's favorite vegetables can be cooked in minutes using an Instant Pot or multicooker.

Recipe courtesy of Corrie Cooks

Ready in
10 m
5 m
(prepare time)
5 m
(cook time)
2
Servings
32
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 2-3 carrots
  • 1/2 Cup water
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Directions

Peel and slice the carrots.

Place a steaming basket in the Instant Pot and add water.

Add the carrots to the steaming basket.

Close the lid, press manual and cook on high pressure for 5 minutes.

Release pressure immediately.

Open the lid and serve carrots. Season with salt and pepper if desired.

Nutritional Facts
Servings2
Calories Per Serving32
Total Fat0.2g0.3%
Sugar4gN/A
Protein0.8g1.5%
Carbs8g3%
Vitamin A637µg71%
Vitamin B60.1mg8.2%
Vitamin C4mg5%
Vitamin E0.5mg3.4%
Vitamin K11µg9%
Calcium29mg3%
Fiber2g9%
Folate (food)15µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)15µg4%
Iron0.3mg1.5%
Magnesium10mg2%
Niacin (B3)0.8mg4.7%
Phosphorus27mg4%
Potassium249mg5%
Sodium316mg13%
Water127gN/A
Zinc0.2mg1.8%
