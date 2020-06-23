Hot Dish Dip

Preheat oven to 350°F. Gradually stir milk into gravy mix with a whisk in a medium bowl. Set aside.

Brown sausage in large skillet on medium heat. Drain fat. Return sausage to skillet. Stir in vegetables and gravy mixture.

Bring to boil on medium heat, stirring frequently. Reduce heat and simmer 2 minutes. Spoon into 9-inch glass pie plate. Sprinkle with cheese.

Bake 10 minutes or until cheese is melted. Serve with potato tots.