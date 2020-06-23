  1. Home
Hot Dish Dip

June 23, 2020 | 3:38pm
Minnesota's most iconic food
Hot Dish Dip

Photo Courtesy of McCormick

This recipe is a classic twist on Minnesota's iconic food, hot dish. This is perfect for game day that combines meat, vegetables and cheese. Eat with potato tots as a dipper or on top of the dip. 

Recipe Courtesy of McCormick

Ready in
20 m
5 m
(prepare time)
15 m
(cook time)
16
Servings
Ingredients

  • 2 Cups milk
  • 1 package of gravy mix
  • 1/2 Pound ground breakfast sausage
  • 1 Cup frozen mixed vegetables
  • 1/2 Cup shredded Cheddar cheese

Directions

Preheat oven to 350°F. Gradually stir milk into gravy mix with a whisk in a medium bowl. Set aside.

Brown sausage in large skillet on medium heat. Drain fat. Return sausage to skillet. Stir in vegetables and gravy mixture.

Bring to boil on medium heat, stirring frequently. Reduce heat and simmer 2 minutes. Spoon into 9-inch glass pie plate. Sprinkle with cheese.

Bake 10 minutes or until cheese is melted. Serve with potato tots.

