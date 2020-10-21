Grilled Mango With Spicy Rum Glaze And Vanilla Ice Cream

Make this simple dessert recipe using sweet grilled mangoes with a spicy glaze made of rum, chili powder and pineapple juice, Cool off the spiciness with a few scoops of ice cream on the side.
Recipe courtesy of The National Mango Board
Ingredients
- 4 Tablespoons unsalted butter
- 2 Tablespoons unsweetened pineapple juice
- 1/2 Tablespoon honey
- 1/2 Teaspoon chili powder
- 1/2 Teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 2 Tablespoons dark rum
- 2 firm mangoes, peeled, pitted and cut into strips
- 1 pint vanilla ice cream
- 1/2 Cup flaked coconut sweetened, lightly toasted
- 1/4 Cup sliced almonds, lightly toasted
- 4 lime wedges
Directions
Heat the butter, pineapple juice, honey, chili powder and cayenne pepper in a small saucepan over medium heat; bring to a boil.
Reduce the heat and simmer, stirring occasionally, over medium heat, until the mixture begins to thicken slightly, about 10 minutes.
Stir in the rum; remove the glaze from the heat.
Set aside to cool completely.
Brush the slices with some of the glaze and let stand 10 minutes.
Spray a nonstick ridged grill pan with nonstick spray and set over medium-high heat.
Add the mango slices and grill, turning occasionally, over medium-low heat, until browned and nicely marked, 3 – 5 minutes.
Place two mango slices in each of 4 dessert bowls.
Top each serving with 1 scoop ice cream, 2 tablespoons of the toasted coconut, and 1 tablespoon of the almonds; top with additional mango slices.
Drizzle each with the remaining glaze.
Serve with the lime wedges.