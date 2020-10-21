Grilled Mango With Spicy Rum Glaze And Vanilla Ice Cream

Heat the butter, pineapple juice, honey, chili powder and cayenne pepper in a small saucepan over medium heat; bring to a boil.

Reduce the heat and simmer, stirring occasionally, over medium heat, until the mixture begins to thicken slightly, about 10 minutes.

Stir in the rum; remove the glaze from the heat.

Set aside to cool completely.

Brush the slices with some of the glaze and let stand 10 minutes.

Spray a nonstick ridged grill pan with nonstick spray and set over medium-high heat.

Add the mango slices and grill, turning occasionally, over medium-low heat, until browned and nicely marked, 3 – 5 minutes.

Place two mango slices in each of 4 dessert bowls.

Top each serving with 1 scoop ice cream, 2 tablespoons of the toasted coconut, and 1 tablespoon of the almonds; top with additional mango slices.

Drizzle each with the remaining glaze.

Serve with the lime wedges.