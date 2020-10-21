  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Grilled Mango With Spicy Rum Glaze And Vanilla Ice Cream

October 21, 2020
Sweet mango with a spicy sauce
Courtesy of The National Mango Board

Make this simple dessert recipe using sweet grilled mangoes with a spicy glaze made of rum, chili powder and pineapple juice, Cool off the spiciness with a few scoops of ice cream on the side.

Recipe courtesy of The National Mango Board

 

Ready in
35 m
15 m
(prepare time)
20 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
440
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 4 Tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 2 Tablespoons unsweetened pineapple juice
  • 1/2 Tablespoon honey
  • 1/2 Teaspoon chili powder
  • 1/2 Teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • 2 Tablespoons dark rum
  • 2 firm mangoes, peeled, pitted and cut into strips
  • 1 pint vanilla ice cream
  • 1/2 Cup flaked coconut sweetened, lightly toasted
  • 1/4 Cup sliced almonds, lightly toasted
  • 4 lime wedges

Directions

Heat the butter, pineapple juice, honey, chili powder and cayenne pepper in a small saucepan over medium heat; bring to a boil.

Reduce the heat and simmer, stirring occasionally, over medium heat, until the mixture begins to thicken slightly, about 10 minutes.

Stir in the rum; remove the glaze from the heat.

Set aside to cool completely.

Brush the slices with some of the glaze and let stand 10 minutes.

Spray a nonstick ridged grill pan with nonstick spray and set over medium-high heat.

Add the mango slices and grill, turning occasionally, over medium-low heat, until browned and nicely marked, 3 – 5 minutes.

Place two mango slices in each of 4 dessert bowls.

Top each serving with 1 scoop ice cream, 2 tablespoons of the toasted coconut, and 1 tablespoon of the almonds; top with additional mango slices.

Drizzle each with the remaining glaze.

Serve with the lime wedges.

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving440
Total Fat26g40%
Sugar41gN/A
Saturated15g76%
Cholesterol60mg20%
Protein6g11%
Carbs48g16%
Vitamin A276µg31%
Vitamin B120.3µg11.7%
Vitamin B60.3mg20.8%
Vitamin C65mg73%
Vitamin D0.3µg2.3%
Vitamin E4mg25%
Vitamin K9µg7%
Calcium129mg13%
Fiber5g21%
Folate (food)84µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)84µg21%
Iron1mg5.3%
Magnesium47mg11%
Monounsaturated7gN/A
Niacin (B3)2mg10%
Phosphorus139mg20%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium526mg11%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg23.4%
Sodium68mg3%
Sugars, added16gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg8.5%
Trans0.5gN/A
Water207gN/A
Zinc1mg8.7%
Grilled Mango With Spicy Rum Glaze And Vanilla Ice Cream