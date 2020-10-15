  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Gluten-Free Chocolate Cashew Mug Cake

October 15, 2020 | 10:42am
Chocolate-y flavors even on a diet
Courtesy of Seasonal Cravings

You can still enjoy delicious decadent chocolate that is gluten-free. This mug cake recipe can be made in under five minutes using cocoa powder, cashew butter and more to make a yummy cake for any occasion.

Recipe courtesy of Seasonal Cravings

Ready in
2 m
1 m
(prepare time)
1 m
(cook time)
1
Servings
349
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 1 egg
  • 1 Tablespoon sugar, honey or pure maple syrup
  • 2 Tablespoons cashew butter, almond or peanut would also work
  • 1 Tablespoon Bob's Red Mill 1 to 1 Flour or regular flour
  • 1 Tablespoon cocoa powder
  • 1/2 Teaspoon baking powder
  • Pinch of salt
  • 1/2 Teaspoon vanilla

Directions

Mix all ingredients in a small bowl.

Spray a ramekin with cooking spray and pour batter in.

Cook in the microwave for 30 seconds and check.

Cook for up to another 30 seconds. It will puff up but you don't want to overcook it and microwave ovens vary.

Top with berries or ice cream.

Nutritional Facts
Servings1
Calories Per Serving349
Total Fat21g32%
Sugar13gN/A
Saturated5g25%
Cholesterol160mg53%
Protein13g26%
Carbs32g11%
Vitamin A69µg8%
Vitamin B120.4µg15.9%
Vitamin B60.2mg12.7%
Vitamin D0.9µg5.7%
Vitamin E0.5mg3.1%
Vitamin K0.3µg0.2%
Calcium236mg24%
Fiber3g11%
Folate (food)46µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)46µg11%
Iron3mg19%
Magnesium122mg29%
Monounsaturated11gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.8mg4.9%
Phosphorus508mg73%
Polyunsaturated4gN/A
Potassium370mg8%
Riboflavin (B2)0.5mg40.7%
Sodium262mg11%
Sugars, added12gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg12%
Water42gN/A
Zinc3mg27%
