Gingerbread Cake Houses

If your Christmas tradition is to make gingerbread houses with the kids, then why not upgrade those flat cookies for thick slices of cake? This recipe has everything you love in the classic cookies but in cake form.
This recipe is by Leah Eskin and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
- 2 1/2 Cups flour
- 5 Teaspoons ground ginger
- 3/4 Teaspoons salt
- 1 Teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/2 Teaspoon baking powder
- 1/2 Teaspoon baking soda
- 1 Cup unsalted butter, softened
- 1 1/2 Cup packed dark brown sugar
- 4 eggs, at room temperature
- 1 Cup regular molasses
- 1 Cup whole milk
Directions
Whisk together flour, ginger, salt, cinnamon, baking powder and baking soda in a mixing bowl.
Beat together butter and brown sugar in another bowl, using an electric mixer, until fluffy, 5 minutes.
Add eggs, one at a time; beat fluffy.
Beat in molasses and milk.
Scatter on dry ingredients and mix to combine.
Scrape into a 9-inch square cake pan.
Bake at 350 degrees until a toothpick poked in center comes out clean, 25 minutes for small cakes, 50 for large.
Cool slightly.
Unmold.
Cool.
Cut the cake into 3-by-3-inch cubes (house bases) and triangles (roofs).
Hold everything together with whipped cream.
Decorate extravagantly with royal icing and candy, or simply with a shake of powdered sugar.