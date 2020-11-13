  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Gingerbread Cake Houses

November 13, 2020 | 4:46pm
Thick, slices of gingerbread cake
Gingerbread Cake
Bill Hogan/Chicago Tribune

If your Christmas tradition is to make gingerbread houses with the kids, then why not upgrade those flat cookies for thick slices of cake? This recipe has everything you love in the classic cookies but in cake form.

This recipe is by Leah Eskin and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
40 m
15 m
(prepare time)
25 m
(cook time)
12
Servings
452
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 2 1/2 Cups flour
  • 5 Teaspoons ground ginger
  • 3/4 Teaspoons salt
  • 1 Teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/2 Teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/2 Teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 Cup unsalted butter, softened
  • 1 1/2 Cup packed dark brown sugar
  • 4 eggs, at room temperature
  • 1 Cup regular molasses
  • 1 Cup whole milk

Directions

Whisk together flour, ginger, salt, cinnamon, baking powder and baking soda in a mixing bowl.

Beat together butter and brown sugar in another bowl, using an electric mixer, until fluffy, 5 minutes.

Add eggs, one at a time; beat fluffy.

Beat in molasses and milk.

Scatter on dry ingredients and mix to combine.

Scrape into a 9-inch square cake pan.

Bake at 350 degrees until a toothpick poked in center comes out clean, 25 minutes for small cakes, 50 for large.

Cool slightly.

Unmold.

Cool.

Cut the cake into 3-by-3-inch cubes (house bases) and triangles (roofs).

Hold everything together with whipped cream.

Decorate extravagantly with royal icing and candy, or simply with a shake of powdered sugar.

Nutritional Facts
Servings12
Calories Per Serving452
Total Fat18g27%
Sugar49gN/A
Saturated11g53%
Cholesterol96mg32%
Protein5g11%
Carbs70g23%
Vitamin A162µg18%
Vitamin B120.3µg10.5%
Vitamin B60.2mg19.1%
Vitamin D0.8µg5.6%
Vitamin E0.6mg4.2%
Vitamin K2µg1%
Calcium137mg14%
Fiber0.9g3.7%
Folate (food)15µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)15µg4%
Iron2mg13%
Magnesium82mg20%
Monounsaturated5gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.7mg4.6%
Phosphorus108mg15%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium538mg11%
Riboflavin (B2)0.1mg9.1%
Sodium263mg11%
Sugars, added48gN/A
Trans0.6gN/A
Water42gN/A
Zinc0.6mg5.3%
Tags
best recipes
brown sugar
Christmas
cinnamon
dessert
ginger
winter recipe
molasses
Gingerbread Cake Houses