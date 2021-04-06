Enjoy this incredibly delicious toast recipe by Pepper Teigen from her debut cookbook, "The Pepper Thai Cookbook: Recipes from Everyone’s Favorite Thai Mom." This recipe calls for you to make a mixture out of shrimp and cilantro to spread over white bread and then fried in oil. A helpful tip is to flatten your white bread first before frying in the oil so the bread doesn't absorb the oil and you can achieve a super crunchy exterior and soft, fluffy interior.
Reprinted from The Pepper Thai Cookbook. Copyright © 2021 by Vilailuck Teigen with Garrett Snyder. Photographs copyright © 2021 by Jenny Huang. Published by Clarkson Potter, an imprint of Random House.
Ingredients
- 1 Pound peeled large shrimp, finely chopped
- 1 large egg
- 2 Tablespoons finely minced cilantro stems, plus a handful of cilantro leaves
- 4 cloves garlic, grated or finely minced
- 1 Teaspoon ground white pepper
- 1 Teaspoon kosher salt
- 4 slices soft white bread, crusts removed, cut in half diagonally
- 1 Cup vegetable oil
- 1 fresh red chile, such as Fresno, thinly sliced (or substitute red bell pepper)
Directions
Step 1: In a medium bowl, combine 1 pound shrimp, 1 large egg, 2 tablespoons cilantro stems, 4 finely minced garlic, 1 teaspoon white pepper, and 1 teaspoon salt.
Step 2: Stir until combined. Gently flatten each slice of bread with your hands. In a large skillet, heat 1 cup vegetable oil over medium-high heat until shimmering-hot. Line a plate with paper towels and have nearby.
Step 3: Spread 2 tablespoons of the shrimp mixture all the way to the edges on one side of each slice of bread, then press a few cilantro leaves and chile slices into the shrimp so they stick. Working in batches, place the shrimp toasts filling-side down in the pan and cook until browned and crispy, about 2 minutes. Use a spatula to carefully flip over, then cook on the other side until browned, another 2 minutes. Transfer to the paper towels to drain and cool slightly.
Step 4: Cut each shrimp toast in half again into smaller triangles, if you like, and serve warm with tangy cucumber salad.