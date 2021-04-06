Step 1: In a medium bowl, combine 1 pound shrimp, 1 large egg, 2 tablespoons cilantro stems, 4 finely minced garlic, 1 teaspoon white pepper, and 1 teaspoon salt.

Step 2: Stir until combined. Gently flatten each slice of bread with your hands. In a large skillet, heat 1 cup vegetable oil over medium-high heat until shimmering-hot. Line a plate with paper towels and have nearby.

Step 3: Spread 2 tablespoons of the shrimp mixture all the way to the edges on one side of each slice of bread, then press a few cilantro leaves and chile slices into the shrimp so they stick. Working in batches, place the shrimp toasts filling-side down in the pan and cook until browned and crispy, about 2 minutes. Use a spatula to carefully flip over, then cook on the other side until browned, another 2 minutes. Transfer to the paper towels to drain and cool slightly.

Step 4: Cut each shrimp toast in half again into smaller triangles, if you like, and serve warm with tangy cucumber salad.