4.5
2 ratings

Cranberry Pecan Breakfast Buns

September 28, 2020
Forget the cinnamon rolls

Courtesy of In The Raw® brand

These cranberry pecan breakfast buns will make the whole house smell like an autumn candle.

Courtesy of In The Raw brand

Ready in
1 h
15 m
(prepare time)
45 m
(cook time)
9
Servings
326
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 2 Cups all-purpose flour
  • 1/4 Cup plus 2 tablespoons Sugar In The Raw, divided
  • 1/4 Cup Stevia In The Raw
  • 1 Tablespoon baking powder
  • 1 Teaspoon sea salt
  • 1 stick cold unsalted butter, cut into cubes
  • 3/4 Cups plus 2 tablespoons 2% milk, divided
  • 1 Teaspoon vanilla
  • 12 Ounces fresh or frozen cranberries
  • 1 Cup powdered sugar, sifted
  • 1/3 Cup chopped toasted pecans

Directions

In a large bowl, combine flour, 2 tablespoons Sugar In The Raw, 2 tablespoons Stevia In The Raw, baking powder, and salt.

Using your fingers, work butter into flour until crumbly.

Stir in ¾ cup milk and vanilla until dough comes together. Chill 30 minutes.

In a medium saucepan, combine cranberries, ¼ cup Sugar In The Raw, and 2 tablespoons Stevia In The Raw.

Cook over medium-high heat until cranberries burst and mixture is thickened, about 10 minutes.

Transfer to a bowl to cool completely.

Preheat oven to 400°F.

Place dough on a lightly floured work surface and roll out into a 16×12” rectangle.

Spread cranberry mixture evenly over dough.

With the long edge facing you, roll dough up tightly.

Cut crosswise into 9 rolls, place in buttered 8” round or square baking pan.

Bake until browned, about 40 minutes.

Let cool in the pan 5 minutes.

In a small bowl, whisk to combine powdered sugar and 2 tablespoons milk until smooth, and drizzle over the warm cinnamon rolls.

Sprinkle with pecans and serve warm.

Nutritional Facts
Servings9
Calories Per Serving326
Total Fat14g21%
Sugar22gN/A
Saturated7g35%
Cholesterol29mg10%
Protein4g9%
Carbs53g18%
Vitamin A100µg11%
Vitamin B120.1µg6.1%
Vitamin C5mg6%
Vitamin D0.5µg3.2%
Vitamin E0.9mg5.8%
Vitamin K3µg3%
Calcium155mg15%
Fiber3g12%
Folate (food)11µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)84µg21%
Folic acid43µgN/A
Iron2mg9%
Magnesium17mg4%
Monounsaturated4gN/A
Niacin (B3)2mg11%
Phosphorus223mg32%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium116mg2%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg15.6%
Sodium309mg13%
Sugars, added19gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.3mg21.6%
Trans0.4gN/A
Water60gN/A
Zinc0.5mg4.9%
