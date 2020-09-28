Cranberry Pecan Breakfast Buns

In a large bowl, combine flour, 2 tablespoons Sugar In The Raw, 2 tablespoons Stevia In The Raw, baking powder, and salt.

Using your fingers, work butter into flour until crumbly.

Stir in ¾ cup milk and vanilla until dough comes together. Chill 30 minutes.

In a medium saucepan, combine cranberries, ¼ cup Sugar In The Raw, and 2 tablespoons Stevia In The Raw.

Cook over medium-high heat until cranberries burst and mixture is thickened, about 10 minutes.

Transfer to a bowl to cool completely.

Preheat oven to 400°F.

Place dough on a lightly floured work surface and roll out into a 16×12” rectangle.

Spread cranberry mixture evenly over dough.

With the long edge facing you, roll dough up tightly.

Cut crosswise into 9 rolls, place in buttered 8” round or square baking pan.

Bake until browned, about 40 minutes.

Let cool in the pan 5 minutes.

In a small bowl, whisk to combine powdered sugar and 2 tablespoons milk until smooth, and drizzle over the warm cinnamon rolls.

Sprinkle with pecans and serve warm.