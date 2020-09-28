These cranberry pecan breakfast buns will make the whole house smell like an autumn candle.
Courtesy of In The Raw brand
Ingredients
- 2 Cups all-purpose flour
- 1/4 Cup plus 2 tablespoons Sugar In The Raw, divided
- 1/4 Cup Stevia In The Raw
- 1 Tablespoon baking powder
- 1 Teaspoon sea salt
- 1 stick cold unsalted butter, cut into cubes
- 3/4 Cups plus 2 tablespoons 2% milk, divided
- 1 Teaspoon vanilla
- 12 Ounces fresh or frozen cranberries
- 1 Cup powdered sugar, sifted
- 1/3 Cup chopped toasted pecans
Directions
In a large bowl, combine flour, 2 tablespoons Sugar In The Raw, 2 tablespoons Stevia In The Raw, baking powder, and salt.
Using your fingers, work butter into flour until crumbly.
Stir in ¾ cup milk and vanilla until dough comes together. Chill 30 minutes.
In a medium saucepan, combine cranberries, ¼ cup Sugar In The Raw, and 2 tablespoons Stevia In The Raw.
Cook over medium-high heat until cranberries burst and mixture is thickened, about 10 minutes.
Transfer to a bowl to cool completely.
Preheat oven to 400°F.
Place dough on a lightly floured work surface and roll out into a 16×12” rectangle.
Spread cranberry mixture evenly over dough.
With the long edge facing you, roll dough up tightly.
Cut crosswise into 9 rolls, place in buttered 8” round or square baking pan.
Bake until browned, about 40 minutes.
Let cool in the pan 5 minutes.
In a small bowl, whisk to combine powdered sugar and 2 tablespoons milk until smooth, and drizzle over the warm cinnamon rolls.
Sprinkle with pecans and serve warm.