cranberry custard trifle

For cake, preheat oven to 350℉.

Butter and flour two 8” cake pans and line bottoms with parchment paper.

In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, and salt.

In a large bowl or the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment beat butter, sugar, and Stevia In The Raw® until light and fluffy, 4-5 minutes.

Beat in eggs 1 at a time, scraping down bowl and beaters after each addition.

Beat in vanilla.

Stir in flour mixture until just combined.

Divide batter evenly between cake pans.

Smooth tops and bake, rotating pans halfway through baking, until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 30-35 minutes.

Let cool in pans on a rack for 10 minutes, then unmold onto rack to cool completely.