You won’t need boxed cake mix for this dessert — it’s all from scratch. For added richness, make the whipped cream topping from scratch too.
Courtesy of In The Raw brand
Ingredients
For the cake:
- 2 Cups all-purpose flour
- 2 Teaspoons baking powder
- 1/2 Teaspoon fine sea salt
- 2 sticks unsalted butter, softened
- 1 Cup sugar
- 1 Cup Stevia In The Raw
- 6 large eggs
- 2 Teaspoons vanilla
For the cranberry-orange sauce:
- 1 Cup sugar
- 1 Cup Stevia In The Raw
- 1 Pound fresh or thawed frozen cranberries
- Finely grated zest of 1 orange
For the vanilla custard:
- 1/4 Cup sugar
- 1/4 Cup Stevia In The Raw Bakers Bag
- 2 Tablespoons cornstarch
- 3 egg yolks
- 1 large egg
- 1/4 Teaspoon fine sea salt
- 1 1/2 Cup whole milk
- 1 Teaspoon vanilla
For the frosted cranberries
- 1 egg white, beaten
- 1 1/2 Cup fresh cranberries
- 1/2 Cup sugar
For the whipped cream
- 3/4 Cups chilled heavy cream
- 1 Tablespoon Stevia In The Raw Bakers Bag
- 1/2 Teaspoon vanilla
- Zest of 1 orange, cut into thin slivers
Directions
For the cake:
For cake, preheat oven to 350℉.
Butter and flour two 8” cake pans and line bottoms with parchment paper.
In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, and salt.
In a large bowl or the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment beat butter, sugar, and Stevia In The Raw® until light and fluffy, 4-5 minutes.
Beat in eggs 1 at a time, scraping down bowl and beaters after each addition.
Beat in vanilla.
Stir in flour mixture until just combined.
Divide batter evenly between cake pans.
Smooth tops and bake, rotating pans halfway through baking, until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 30-35 minutes.
Let cool in pans on a rack for 10 minutes, then unmold onto rack to cool completely.
For the cranberry-orange sauce:
For cranberry-orange sauce, in a large saucepan combine sugar, Stevia In The Raw and 2 cups water.
Bring to a boil and boil 5 minutes.
Add cranberries and orange zest and reduce heat to simmer gently until berries are translucent, about 5 minutes.
Transfer to a bowl to cool completely.
For the vanilla custard:
For vanilla custard, in a medium bowl whisk together sugar, Stevia In The Raw, cornstarch, egg yolks, egg, and salt.
In a medium saucepan bring milk to a simmer.
Whisking constantly, pour half the milk into the egg mixture.
Pour egg mixture, whisking constantly, back into saucepan with remaining milk.
Cook, stirring constantly, over medium-low, until mixture thickens, about 2 minutes.
Scrape custard into a bowl and stir in vanilla.
Place a piece of plastic wrap directly on the surface of custard, and chill until cold, at least 2 hours.
For the frosted cranberries
For cranberries, in a medium bowl toss cranberries with egg white to lightly coat.
Roll cranberries in sugar, then spread out in a single layer on a baking sheet and let dry for 2 hours at room temperature.
For the whipped cream
When ready to assemble trifle, make whipped cream.
In a large bowl or the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk, beat cream, Stevia In The Raw®, and vanilla on medium speed until stiff.
Beat custard in a medium bowl until creamy.
To assemble, cut cakes into 1” chunks.
Scatter half the cake cubes in a 2-3 quart serving bowl (preferably glass, to see the layers).
Spread half the cranberry sauce on top.
Top with half the custard.
Top with remaining cake cubes, then cranberry sauce, then custard.
Spread whipped cream evenly on top, and decorate with frosted cranberries and orange zest.