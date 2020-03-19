  1. Home
Dunkin' Brown Sugar Caramel Latte

March 19, 2020 | 11:44am
Add some caramel swirl in your latte
Brown Sugar Caramel Latte
Photo Courtesy by Dunkin'

Don't settle for a plain cup of joe. Get the warm and fuzzy flavors of brown sugar and caramel in a latte that's so easy to make, your Keurig can do it.

Recipe courtesy of  Dunkin'

Notes

You should use a Keurig with this recipe.

Ingredients

  • 1 dark espresso roast K-Cup pod, preferably Dunkin'
  • 1 Tablespoon brown sugar
  • 2 Tablespoons caramel sauce
  • fresh whole milk
  • whipped cream
  • caramel drizzle

Directions

Fill frothing pitcher to the latte line with fresh whole milk, 1 tbsp. brown sugar and 2 tbsp. caramel sauce.

Press the latte button to froth.

When that’s finished, brew the dark espresso roast K-Cup pod using the shot button.

Pour frothed milk over coffee to combine.

Top with whipped cream and caramel drizzle.

