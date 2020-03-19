Dunkin' Brown Sugar Caramel Latte

March 19, 2020 | 11:44am
Photo Courtesy by Dunkin'
Don't settle for a plain cup of joe. Get the warm and fuzzy flavors of brown sugar and caramel in a latte that's so easy to make, your Keurig can do it.
Recipe courtesy of Dunkin'
Notes
You should use a Keurig with this recipe.
Ingredients
- 1 dark espresso roast K-Cup pod, preferably Dunkin'
- 1 Tablespoon brown sugar
- 2 Tablespoons caramel sauce
- fresh whole milk
- whipped cream
- caramel drizzle
Directions
Fill frothing pitcher to the latte line with fresh whole milk, 1 tbsp. brown sugar and 2 tbsp. caramel sauce.
Press the latte button to froth.
When that’s finished, brew the dark espresso roast K-Cup pod using the shot button.
Pour frothed milk over coffee to combine.
Top with whipped cream and caramel drizzle.