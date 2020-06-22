A cheeseburger for a crowd

Whisk together the flour and salt in a mixing bowl.

In a separate small bowl, dissolve the yeast in the lukewarm water, add the sugar.

Make a well in the middle of the flour and pour the yeast mixture into the well.

Cover the bowl and let stand for 15 minutes.

Add four tablespoons of the vegetable oil and the egg.

Use your hands or the dough hook attachment of your mixer to combine everything into a smooth dough.

Cover the bowl and let stand in a warm place for two hours.

Heat the remaining tablespoon of oil in a skillet.

Add the onions and cook, stirring until they become transparent.

Add the ground beef to the pan and mix to combine with the onions.

Stir in the Worcestershire sauce.

Cook until the meat is browned. Add the garlic and chili powder.

Season with kosher salt and freshly ground pepper to taste.

Remove from heat and set aside.

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F.

Grease and flour a 10-inch springform pan.

Roll out 2/3 of the dough into a circle (I use a kitchen scale for precise measurements.) Transfer the dough circle to the prepared pan and press the dough all the way up the sides of the pan all the way around.

Fill the pan with the ground beef mixture.

Add the pickle slices in a layer over the meat.

Add the ketchup and mustard over the pickles in dollops.

Place the cheese slices in a layer on top.

Roll out the remaining third of the dough into a circle. Place it on top of the cheese and press the edges together to seal.

Brush the milk evenly over the dough and scatter the sesame seeds on top.

Place the pan in the oven and bake for 20 minutes or until the top is golden brown.

Remove from oven. Let cool for 15 minutes before de-panning and transferring to a serving platter.