Made by popular New Orleans restaurant, Toups' Meatery, this cocktail recipe is perfect to enjoy along with some delicious Cajun and Creole food. This cocktail made with the flavors of tequila combined with barbacoa spiced grapefruit syrup.
Ingredients
For the barbacoa spiced grapefruit syrup
- 5 grapefruits
- 1 bottle Goya mojo criollo marinade
- 4 Cups sugar
- 2 Ounces tequila
- 1 Ounce barbacoa spiced grapefruit syrup
- 3/4 Ounces lime juice
- 2 Dashes of saline
Directions
For the barbacoa spiced grapefruit syrup
Peel five large grapefruits, getting minimal pith.
Cut peeled grapefruit into wedges, around 1 inch thick.
Cut pith off of the outside of wedges.
Place peels and wheels in a medium pot with one whole bottle of Goya mojo criollo marinade.
Bring to a boil, then lower heat and simmer for 15-20 minutes.
Add 4 cups of sugar and bring toa boil, then lower to simmer for 15 minutes.
Strain syrup from solids, save candied grapefruit peels.
Add all ingredients to a mixer and shake.
Strain into a tall Collins glass with ice and top with a press of soda.