Peel five large grapefruits, getting minimal pith.

Cut peeled grapefruit into wedges, around 1 inch thick.

Cut pith off of the outside of wedges.

Place peels and wheels in a medium pot with one whole bottle of Goya mojo criollo marinade.

Bring to a boil, then lower heat and simmer for 15-20 minutes.

Add 4 cups of sugar and bring toa boil, then lower to simmer for 15 minutes.

Strain syrup from solids, save candied grapefruit peels.