Baby Ruth® Mexican Vanilla Bundt Cakes

This bundt cake recipe is jammed packed with delicious, sweet flavors. From the bundt cake baked with Baby Ruth pieces, brown sugar and Mexican vanilla. Topped with a caramel glaze, whipped heavy cream and more Baby Ruth pieces.
Recipe courtesy of Ferrero USA
Ingredients
- 3 Cups all-purpose flour
- 1 Cup Baby Ruth®, chopped into ¼” pieces, lightly coated in flour
- 1 Cup light brown sugar
- 1 Cup powdered sugar
- 1 1/2 Teaspoon baking powder
- 1 1/2 Teaspoon baking soda
- 1 Teaspoon salt
- 4 large Eggs
- 3/4 Cups butter, melted
- 3/4 Cups sour cream
- 2 Teaspoons Mexican Vanilla, pure not extract
For the glaze
- 1/2 Cup butter, soft
- 1 Cup powdered sugar
- 2 Teaspoons Mexican Vanilla, pure not extract
- 4 Ounces caramel chips, melted and warm
For the topping
- 1 Cup whipped heavy cream, chilled
- 2 Tablespoons powdered sugar
- 1 Teaspoon cinnamon powder
- 1 Cup Baby Ruth®, chopped into ½” pieces
- 4 Tablespoons caramel dessert syrup
Directions
Preheat the oven to 325°F. Spray 6 mini bundt cake pans with food release spray.
Combine the flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, salt and Baby Ruth® in a large bowl.
In a mixer, add the eggs, butter, sour cream, vanilla, and whip on medium-high speed until smooth and fluffy.
Reduce the mixer speed to low, and slowly add the flour mixture until just combined, but no lumps remain.
Fill the bundt cake pans ¾ full. Tap the pans against the counter to remove air bubbles. Bake for approximately 20 to 25 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the middle comes out clean.
Place pans on a rack until they are cool to the touch. Then run a knife around the edge of the pans and turn cakes onto the rack to cool completely.
For the glaze
In a mixer, cream the butter, sugar and vanilla until smooth. Stop the mixer and slowly add the melted caramel chips and caramel syrup.
Mix again until a smooth and shiny glaze forms.
For the topping
In another mixer, combine the heavy cream with powdered sugar and whip until soft peaks form.
With a piping bag and tip, fill the center of the bundt cakes with whipped cream. Drizzle the glaze over the top of the bundt cakes and apply the chopped Baby Ruth® pieces.
Drizzle with the remaining caramel sauce.