Baby Ruth® Mexican Vanilla Bundt Cakes

Preheat the oven to 325°F. Spray 6 mini bundt cake pans with food release spray.

Combine the flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, salt and Baby Ruth® in a large bowl.

In a mixer, add the eggs, butter, sour cream, vanilla, and whip on medium-high speed until smooth and fluffy.

Reduce the mixer speed to low, and slowly add the flour mixture until just combined, but no lumps remain.

Fill the bundt cake pans ¾ full. Tap the pans against the counter to remove air bubbles. Bake for approximately 20 to 25 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the middle comes out clean.

Place pans on a rack until they are cool to the touch. Then run a knife around the edge of the pans and turn cakes onto the rack to cool completely.