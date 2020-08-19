  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Baby Ruth® Mexican Vanilla Bundt Cakes

August 19, 2020
An explosion of flavors
Baby Ruth® Mexican Vanilla Bundt Cakes
Courtesy of Ferrero USA

This bundt cake recipe is jammed packed with delicious, sweet flavors. From the bundt cake baked with Baby Ruth pieces, brown sugar and Mexican vanilla. Topped with a caramel glaze, whipped heavy cream and more Baby Ruth pieces.

Recipe courtesy of Ferrero USA

Ready in
1 h 10 m
30 m
(prepare time)
40 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
1235
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 3 Cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 Cup Baby Ruth®, chopped into ¼” pieces, lightly coated in flour
  • 1 Cup light brown sugar
  • 1 Cup powdered sugar
  • 1 1/2 Teaspoon baking powder
  • 1 1/2 Teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 Teaspoon salt
  • 4 large Eggs
  • 3/4 Cups butter, melted
  • 3/4 Cups sour cream
  • 2 Teaspoons Mexican Vanilla, pure not extract

For the glaze

  • 1/2 Cup butter, soft
  • 1 Cup powdered sugar
  • 2 Teaspoons Mexican Vanilla, pure not extract
  • 4 Ounces caramel chips, melted and warm

For the topping

  • 1 Cup whipped heavy cream, chilled
  • 2 Tablespoons powdered sugar
  • 1 Teaspoon cinnamon powder
  • 1 Cup Baby Ruth®, chopped into ½” pieces
  • 4 Tablespoons caramel dessert syrup

Directions

Preheat the oven to 325°F. Spray 6 mini bundt cake pans with food release spray.

Combine the flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, salt and Baby Ruth® in a large bowl.  

In a mixer, add the eggs, butter, sour cream, vanilla, and whip on medium-high speed until smooth and fluffy.  

Reduce the mixer speed to low, and slowly add the flour mixture until just combined, but no lumps remain.  

Fill the bundt cake pans ¾ full. Tap the pans against the counter to remove air bubbles. Bake for approximately 20 to 25 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the middle comes out clean.

Place pans on a rack until they are cool to the touch.  Then run a knife around the edge of the pans and turn cakes onto the rack to cool completely. 

For the glaze

In a mixer, cream the butter, sugar and vanilla until smooth. Stop the mixer and slowly add the melted caramel chips and caramel syrup.  

Mix again until a smooth and shiny glaze forms. 

For the topping

In another mixer, combine the heavy cream with powdered sugar and whip until soft peaks form.  

With a piping bag and tip, fill the center of the bundt cakes with whipped cream. Drizzle the glaze over the top of the bundt cakes and apply the chopped Baby Ruth® pieces.

Drizzle with the remaining caramel sauce.

Nutritional Facts
Servings6
Calories Per Serving1235
Total Fat59g91%
Sugar93gN/A
Saturated35g100%
Cholesterol269mg90%
Protein16g31%
Carbs162g54%
Vitamin A512µg57%
Vitamin B120.6µg23.2%
Vitamin B60.1mg11%
Vitamin C0.5mg0.5%
Vitamin D2µg11%
Vitamin E2mg14%
Vitamin K6µg5%
Calcium241mg24%
Fiber3g11%
Folate (food)46µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)209µg52%
Folic acid96µgN/A
Iron4mg24%
Magnesium41mg10%
Monounsaturated16gN/A
Niacin (B3)4mg27%
Phosphorus359mg51%
Polyunsaturated4gN/A
Potassium335mg7%
Riboflavin (B2)0.8mg61.4%
Sodium761mg32%
Sugars, added91gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.6mg48.4%
Trans2gN/A
Water85gN/A
Zinc2mg14%
Tags
best recipes
bundt cake
caramel
cinnamon
vanilla
Baby Ruth
Mexican vanilla