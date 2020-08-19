Baby Ruth Turtle Cheesecake Milk Shake

August 19, 2020
Courtesy of Ferrero USA
This milkshake recipe will give you the ultimate sugar rush. Baby Ruth candy bar is blended in with Tahitian vanilla bean ice cream, cream cheese and milk to make a delicious milkshake and then garnished with a mini waffle, crushed nuts, caramel sauce and more.
Recipe courtesy of Ferrero USA
Ingredients
For the milkshake
- 3 Cups Tahitian vanilla bean ice cream
- 1 Cup cream cheese, softened
- 1/2 Cup whole milk, or as needed to thin out milk shake
- 3/4 Cups Baby Ruth®, chopped into ½” pieces
For the garnish
- 1/4 Cup crushed peanuts, roasted, chopped
- 1/4 Cup candied pecans, chopped
- 1/4 Cup coconut, toasted
- 8 mini waffles, whole
- 1/2 Cup caramel sauce, warm, melted
- 1/4 Cup Baby Ruth®, chopped into 3/4” pieces as a garnish
Directions
For the milkshake
Chop Baby Ruth® into ½” and ¾” pieces and set aside.
In a blender, combine 1/2” chopped Baby Ruth®, ice cream, cream cheese and add milk for desired consistency
For the garnish
Dip the rim of the glass in warm melted caramel and apply peanuts, pecans, and coconut.
Divide mixture into 4 serving glasses; top with whipped cream, 2 mini waffles and the ¾” chopped Baby Ruth®.
Top with caramel sauce and a light dusting of cocoa powder.
Servings4
Calories Per Serving1143
Total Fat67g100%
Sugar33gN/A
Saturated27g100%
Cholesterol214mg71%
Protein24g48%
Carbs116g39%
Vitamin A452µg50%
Vitamin B121µg45%
Vitamin B60.2mg17.1%
Vitamin C2mg2%
Vitamin D0.9µg6.3%
Vitamin E1mg10%
Vitamin K3µg2%
Calcium643mg64%
Fiber3g13%
Folate (food)63µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)142µg36%
Folic acid47µgN/A
Iron5mg26%
Magnesium84mg20%
Monounsaturated19gN/A
Niacin (B3)5mg30%
Phosphorus567mg81%
Polyunsaturated15gN/A
Potassium735mg16%
Riboflavin (B2)1mg73.9%
Sodium1251mg52%
Sugars, added29gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.6mg48.1%
Water199gN/A
Zinc3mg27%