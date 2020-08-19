  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Baby Ruth Turtle Cheesecake Milk Shake

August 19, 2020
Cheesecake stuffed into a milkshake, yum
Baby Ruth Turtle Cheesecake Milk Shake
Courtesy of Ferrero USA

This milkshake recipe will give you the ultimate sugar rush. Baby Ruth candy bar is blended in with Tahitian vanilla bean ice cream, cream cheese and milk to make a delicious milkshake and then garnished with a mini waffle, crushed nuts, caramel sauce and more. 

Recipe courtesy of Ferrero USA

Ready in
15 m
10 m
(prepare time)
5 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
1143
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

For the milkshake

  • 3 Cups Tahitian vanilla bean ice cream
  • 1 Cup cream cheese, softened
  • 1/2 Cup whole milk, or as needed to thin out milk shake
  • 3/4 Cups Baby Ruth®, chopped into ½” pieces

For the garnish

  • 1/4 Cup crushed peanuts, roasted, chopped
  • 1/4 Cup candied pecans, chopped
  • 1/4 Cup coconut, toasted
  • 8 mini waffles, whole
  • 1/2 Cup caramel sauce, warm, melted
  • 1/4 Cup Baby Ruth®, chopped into 3/4” pieces as a garnish

Directions

For the milkshake

Chop Baby Ruth® into ½” and ¾” pieces and set aside.

In a blender, combine 1/2” chopped Baby Ruth®, ice cream, cream cheese and add milk for desired consistency

For the garnish

Dip the rim of the glass in warm melted caramel and apply peanuts, pecans, and coconut.

Divide mixture into 4 serving glasses; top with whipped cream, 2 mini waffles and the ¾” chopped Baby Ruth®.

Top with caramel sauce and a light dusting of cocoa powder.

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving1143
Total Fat67g100%
Sugar33gN/A
Saturated27g100%
Cholesterol214mg71%
Protein24g48%
Carbs116g39%
Vitamin A452µg50%
Vitamin B121µg45%
Vitamin B60.2mg17.1%
Vitamin C2mg2%
Vitamin D0.9µg6.3%
Vitamin E1mg10%
Vitamin K3µg2%
Calcium643mg64%
Fiber3g13%
Folate (food)63µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)142µg36%
Folic acid47µgN/A
Iron5mg26%
Magnesium84mg20%
Monounsaturated19gN/A
Niacin (B3)5mg30%
Phosphorus567mg81%
Polyunsaturated15gN/A
Potassium735mg16%
Riboflavin (B2)1mg73.9%
Sodium1251mg52%
Sugars, added29gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.6mg48.1%
Water199gN/A
Zinc3mg27%
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes
candy bar
caramel
milkshake
Peanuts
waffle
Ice Cream
Baby Ruth