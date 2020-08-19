  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Baby Ruth Salted Caramel Cookie Sandwiches

August 19, 2020
Salty creamy cookie sandwich
Courtesy of Ferrero USA

This recipe deconstructs the popular candy bar, Baby Ruth, and transforms it into a delicious sweet treat that the family will love. Vanilla ice cream stuck in between two peanut butter cookies with pieces of Baby Ruth around the edge.

Recipe courtesy of Ferrero USA

Ready in
1 h 20 m
1 h
(prepare time)
20 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
823
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

For the sandwich

  • 8 each peanut butter cookies
  • 2 Cups vanilla ice cream

For the topping

  • 1/2 Cup heavy cream
  • 2 Tablespoons powdered sugar
  • 4 each Baby Ruth® Bars, chopped into ¼” pieces

Directions

For the sandwich

Freeze 8 baked peanut butter cookies on a sheet pan until frozen.

Remove cookies from the freezer and add a scoop of ice cream to one cookie, and top with the another cookie forming a sandwich.  

Roll in the chopped Baby Ruth®, making sure it sticks well to the ice cream. 

For the topping

In a mixer, whip the heavy cream with the sugar until soft peaks form.

With a piping bag and tip, pipe the whipped cream on the cookie and sprinkle the rest of the Baby Ruth® on top.

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving823
Total Fat46g71%
Sugar69gN/A
Saturated23g100%
Cholesterol87mg29%
Protein12g23%
Carbs95g32%
Vitamin A206µg23%
Vitamin B120.4µg15.5%
Vitamin B60.1mg10.8%
Vitamin C0.6mg0.6%
Vitamin D0.3µg2.3%
Vitamin E3mg22%
Vitamin K5µg4%
Calcium157mg16%
Fiber3g12%
Folate (food)28µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)60µg15%
Folic acid19µgN/A
Iron2mg10%
Magnesium64mg15%
Monounsaturated15gN/A
Niacin (B3)3mg20%
Phosphorus241mg34%
Polyunsaturated5gN/A
Potassium428mg9%
Riboflavin (B2)0.4mg30.3%
Sodium489mg20%
Sugars, added50gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg16.4%
Trans0.8gN/A
Water66gN/A
Zinc1mg14%
Tags
best recipes
cookies
peanut butter cookies
Ice Cream
Baby Ruth
candy bar cookie sandwich