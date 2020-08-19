Baby Ruth Salted Caramel Cookie Sandwiches

August 19, 2020
Courtesy of Ferrero USA
This recipe deconstructs the popular candy bar, Baby Ruth, and transforms it into a delicious sweet treat that the family will love. Vanilla ice cream stuck in between two peanut butter cookies with pieces of Baby Ruth around the edge.
Recipe courtesy of Ferrero USA
Ingredients
For the sandwich
- 8 each peanut butter cookies
- 2 Cups vanilla ice cream
For the topping
- 1/2 Cup heavy cream
- 2 Tablespoons powdered sugar
- 4 each Baby Ruth® Bars, chopped into ¼” pieces
Directions
For the sandwich
Freeze 8 baked peanut butter cookies on a sheet pan until frozen.
Remove cookies from the freezer and add a scoop of ice cream to one cookie, and top with the another cookie forming a sandwich.
Roll in the chopped Baby Ruth®, making sure it sticks well to the ice cream.
For the topping
In a mixer, whip the heavy cream with the sugar until soft peaks form.
With a piping bag and tip, pipe the whipped cream on the cookie and sprinkle the rest of the Baby Ruth® on top.
Servings4
Calories Per Serving823
Total Fat46g71%
Sugar69gN/A
Saturated23g100%
Cholesterol87mg29%
Protein12g23%
Carbs95g32%
Vitamin A206µg23%
Vitamin B120.4µg15.5%
Vitamin B60.1mg10.8%
Vitamin C0.6mg0.6%
Vitamin D0.3µg2.3%
Vitamin E3mg22%
Vitamin K5µg4%
Calcium157mg16%
Fiber3g12%
Folate (food)28µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)60µg15%
Folic acid19µgN/A
Iron2mg10%
Magnesium64mg15%
Monounsaturated15gN/A
Niacin (B3)3mg20%
Phosphorus241mg34%
Polyunsaturated5gN/A
Potassium428mg9%
Riboflavin (B2)0.4mg30.3%
Sodium489mg20%
Sugars, added50gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg16.4%
Trans0.8gN/A
Water66gN/A
Zinc1mg14%