Apple Cinnamon Cookie Pie

July 22, 2020 | 1:13pm
Could it be better than an apple pie?

Granny Smith apples are typically delicious in a regular old apple pie, so of course they'll be a tasty topping for a cookie pie too. 

Ready in
40 m
10 m
(prepare time)
30 m
(cook time)
1
Servings
1004
Calories Per Serving
Notes

Click here for Norwegian Butter Cookies recipe.

Ingredients

For the pie

  • 1 batch of Norwegian Butter Cookies
  • 2 medium Granny Smith apples
  • 1 Teaspoon lemon juice
  • 1/4 Cup Domino® Granulated Sugar
  • 1/2 Teaspoon cinnamon

For the glaze

  • 1 1/4 Cup Domino® Confectioners Sugar
  • 1/2 Teaspoon vanilla or almond extract
  • 3-5 Teaspoons cool water or milk

Directions

For the pie

Preheat oven to 350°F. Coat a 12-inch round baking pan with nonstick cooking spray. Line with parchment paper.

Mix a batch of Norwegian Butter Cookies, according to recipe. Press 3/4 of the dough evenly into the bottom of the prepared pan. This will create a 1/2-inch crust.

Cut apples into thin slices. Place in a medium bowl; toss with lemon juice, granulated sugar and cinnamon. Press apple mixture on top of cookie dough crust.

Bake for 25 to 30 minutes, or until edges are lightly browned and cookie top looks dry. Cool in pan for 30 minutes.

Run a butter knife around edge of the cookie to loosen. Carefully flip the cookie pie out of the pan onto a large plate. Remove parchment paper, then flip cookie right side up on another large plate.

For the glaze

Combine ingredients; mix well. Using fork, drizzle glaze over cooled cookie pie. Use a pizza cutter or a chef's knife to slice pie into equal servings.

Nutritional Facts
Servings1
Calories Per Serving1004
Total Fat2g2%
Sugar229gN/A
Saturated0.6g2.8%
Cholesterol6mg2%
Protein2g4%
Carbs250g83%
Vitamin A25µg3%
Vitamin B60.1mg10%
Vitamin C2mg2%
Vitamin E0.6mg4.3%
Vitamin K11µg9%
Calcium34mg3%
Fiber10g40%
Folate (food)11µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)1µgN/A
Iron0.7mg4.1%
Magnesium19mg4%
Monounsaturated0.3gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.5mg2.9%
Phosphorus47mg7%
Potassium424mg9%
Riboflavin (B2)0.1mg9.9%
Sodium26mg1%
Sugars, added197gN/A
Water312gN/A
Zinc0.2mg1.8%
Tags
apple cinnamon
best recipes
cookie cake
cookie pie
baking recipe