Apple Cinnamon Cookie Pie

Preheat oven to 350°F. Coat a 12-inch round baking pan with nonstick cooking spray. Line with parchment paper.

Mix a batch of Norwegian Butter Cookies, according to recipe. Press 3/4 of the dough evenly into the bottom of the prepared pan. This will create a 1/2-inch crust.

Cut apples into thin slices. Place in a medium bowl; toss with lemon juice, granulated sugar and cinnamon. Press apple mixture on top of cookie dough crust.

Bake for 25 to 30 minutes, or until edges are lightly browned and cookie top looks dry. Cool in pan for 30 minutes.

Run a butter knife around edge of the cookie to loosen. Carefully flip the cookie pie out of the pan onto a large plate. Remove parchment paper, then flip cookie right side up on another large plate.