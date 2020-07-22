1001 Cranberry Nut Cookies

Preheat oven to 375°F. Grease cookie sheets or line with parchment paper.

Mix together in large bowl, cookie mix, orange zest, cinnamon and egg. Stir in cranberries and nuts.

Shape into 1-inch balls and roll in granulated sugar to coat lightly. Place 2-3 inches apart on prepared cookie sheet.

Bake for about 12-15 minutes or until lightly browned around edges. Remove at once to wire racks.