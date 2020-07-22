1001 Cranberry Nut Cookies

July 22, 2020
The instructions are straightforward and the recipe doesn't call for many ingredients, but be careful — your house might start to smell like the holiday season.
Courtesy of Domino Sugar
Ingredients
- 2 Cups Domino® Sugar 1001 Cookie Starter Mix
- 1 Tablespoon grated orange zest
- 1 Teaspoon cinnamon
- 1 large egg, lightly beaten
- 1 Cup dried cranberries, coarsely chopped
- 3/4 Cups chopped nuts (pecans or walnuts)
- Domino® Granulated Sugar for rolling
Directions
Preheat oven to 375°F. Grease cookie sheets or line with parchment paper.
Mix together in large bowl, cookie mix, orange zest, cinnamon and egg. Stir in cranberries and nuts.
Shape into 1-inch balls and roll in granulated sugar to coat lightly. Place 2-3 inches apart on prepared cookie sheet.
Bake for about 12-15 minutes or until lightly browned around edges. Remove at once to wire racks.
Servings36
Calories Per Serving85
Total Fat5g7%
Sugar2gN/A
Saturated2g9%
Cholesterol13mg4%
Protein1g3%
Carbs10g3%
Vitamin A18µg2%
Vitamin C0.3mg0.3%
Vitamin K0.2µg0.1%
Calcium8mg1%
Fiber0.5g2%
Folate (food)4µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)7µg2%
Folic acid2µgN/A
Iron0.4mg2.4%
Magnesium13mg3%
Monounsaturated2gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.3mg2%
Phosphorus27mg4%
Polyunsaturated0.9gN/A
Potassium46mg1%
Sodium40mg2%
Sugars, added0.2gN/A
Water2gN/A
Zinc0.2mg2.1%