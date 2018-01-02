45.7 Million Gallons of Propane Recalled Due to Burn, Fire Risk

Millions of Americans use propane for cooking and grilling, and this week the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced a recall of more than 45.7 million gallons of propane on the grounds that it could be dangerous and cause a risk of fires, burns, and serious damage. More on Grilling People Are Grilling Hot Dogs on Rakes, and It’s Kind of Brilliant

According to the CPSC, the problem with the propane gas affected by this recall is that it does not contain enough odorant. Propane on its own is odorless, which means that in the event of a leak, propane could build up and cause a serious risk of fire or explosion without a person ever knowing it was happening. To prevent that kind of situation, odorant is added to propane so that if a leak were to occur, a user would be able to smell it.

The recalled propane is from Western Gas, and it was reportedly distributed in Colorado, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wyoming, from April 2015 to October 2017. The propane was reportedly delivered to customers' storage tanks, and also sold in portable canisters for use in grills, stoves, recreational vehicles, and other appliances. The affected propane was delivered by various companies and sold by various retailers.

It’s important that people not attempt to test their propane on their own, however. Anybody who has propane delivered to storage tanks or has purchased a portable propane canister should contact the retailer or Western Gas to determine if the propane is part of the recall. If it is, Western Gas will either arrange for additional odorization or replace the affected propane. No injuries have yet been reported, but it’s important to be safe when dealing with propane. Anybody who plans on grilling with propane should also check out these nine other tips for grilling safely.