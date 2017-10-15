This Professor’s Insane Anti-Pomegranate Rant Has Twitter Roaring

Nobody has ever hated anything as much as Dr. Jane Martino seems to hate pomegranates. The Des Moines Area Community College professor was filmed in class recently by multiple students as she screamed about pomegranates. Her students posted the footage to Twitter, and the Internet was completely bewildered. More on Twitter 'How Do You Eat String Cheese?' is A Strangely Divisive Question

Twitter Is Deeply Confused About This Vintage Prune and Donut Recipe

You Won't See Anything Cooler Today Than This Guy Catching Apples In His Mouth

“No pomegranates!” Dr. Martino shrieks in the video posted by her student. “No, no, no, no, no pomegranates!”

She hates pomegranates more than Joan Crawford hated wire hangers and more than Gordon Ramsay hates pineapple pizza.

Twitter has been going totally crazy for the video. It’s been retweeted more than 77,000 times and liked more than 176,000 times. More than 2,000 people have commented on the video, and many of them are asking the same question: Why does she hate pomegranates so much?

I just wanna know the backstory....... is she allergic to pomegranates? Did her ex husband own a pomegranate company? We need answers https://t.co/EPiQa4pYsc — ASIA (@asialbx) October 12, 2017

Her entire family was murdered by pomegranates and she remarried a kiwi — Frankie Sheffield (@frankiesheff) October 14, 2017

Can you please give the context? I'm dying 😂 — Blaine Lacey (@b_lacey800) October 12, 2017

It turns out there is actually a good reason behind the rant, and it’s not that Dr. Martino’s whole family was murdered by pomegranates. She told the International Business Times the class was a developmental psychology course, and the pomegranate tirade was part of a lesson about the word “no.”

"We were discussing in class how meaningless the word 'no' is,” she explained. “I went into the rant to make sure my students knew the 'rule.' Before making a big deal about it the students were not thinking about them. Afterward they sure were! Tell your kids what to think about and just skip the 'no' part."

It was certainly a memorable lecture. None of her students will probably look at a pomegranate the same way again. She might have singlehandedly made pomegranates the single most hated food in the state.